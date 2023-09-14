What time will The Chi season 6 episode 7 air on Showtime? Release date, plot, and more 

Episode 7 of The Chi season 6 is expected to air on Showtime on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). It will drop on Paramount+ on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The series focuses on various people living in the southern part of Chicago. Their lives take a shocking turn due to a murder in their neighborhood.

The current season has been receiving immensely positive reviews from fans and critics, with some comparing it with HBO's iconic show, The Wire. Noted producer, actress, and screenwriter Lena Waithe is the creator of the series.

The Chi season 6 episode 7 will focus on the community struggling to deal with a loss

Showtime has released the official promo for The Chi season 6 episode 7 on September 8, 2023, and it briefly depicts several dramatic events set to unfold in the new episode.

Titled Long Live, the new episode will depict how the community tries to cope with a shocking loss. Elsewhere, Kiesha finds a major lead thanks to the sudden burst of a past memory. Here's a short synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The community reels at a loss; Jake's sage advice to Victor provides clarity; a past memory sparks a breakthrough for Kiesha; Bakari confronts Nuck; Nina makes a startling confession.''

Apart from that, not many other details regarding the new episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled Boyz II Men, focused on Victor, who's struggling to deal with the increasing pressure. Meanwhile, Emmett made Douda an offer that seemed difficult to refuse. Check out the synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, below:

''Pressure mounts on Victor; Emmett makes Douda an offer; Papa tests his father's patience; Dre's actions spark doubt in Nina; Kevin celebrates a major achievement.''

With just two more episodes left, viewers can expect the new episode to set the stage for a memorable ending to the first part of the sixth season. As of now, Showtime hasn't revealed the release date for the next part, which also reportedly has a total of eight episodes.

A quick look at The Chi plot and cast

The drama show centers around people from various walks of life in a South Chicago neighborhood. Their lives interconnect due to a shocking murder in their neighborhood. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show:

''The South Side of Chicago carries daily danger, and the smallest and simplest of decisions can have life or death consequences for the residents. Life continues as the kids prep for school and their parents shuffle off to work. The young adults of the area are trying to scrape a living for themselves, while the elders sit on their front porches and observe the goings on.''

The description further states,

''The South Side has the potential to crush dreams, and this coming-of-age series focuses on Kevin, a preteen who embraces the normal rites of childhood, Brandon, who makes a leap of faith to succeed in love and life with Jerrika, Emmett, who seeks guidance from his mother, and Ronnie, who is a drifter struggling to be loved. All of them are linked together by sheer coincidence as they seek redemption.''

The Chi season 6 cast includes Jacob Latimore, Shamon Brown Jr., Alex Hibbert, and Birgundi Baker, among many others.

Don't miss the new episode of The Chi season 6 on Showtime on Sunday, September 17, 2023.