Are Jacob Latimore and Serayah still together? Split explored in wake of viral Joey Badass photo

Popular actress Serayah has been trending online since Joey Badass posted a picture with her. Taken inside a restaurant, the picture shows the two sitting close and looking like they are about to k**s

After the picture went viral on social media, fans were left wondering if it was a hint of a relationship or the promotion of a new collaboration between the two. The caption of the photo featured a black heart and the comments section was full of best wishes from fans and followers.

Serayah and Jacob Latimore have broken up

Serayah and Jacob Latimore are not in a relationship anymore. While interacting with her fans live through Instagram on February 26, 2023, the actress was asked by someone about her relationship with Jacob.

She replied by saying:

"Shake up the room. Shake it up. No, I am not. I'm not anymore."

Serayah and Jacob Latimore are no more in a relationship (Image via Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

As the live session continued, she said that people should work on handling their matters instead of others. The 27-year-old mentioned that it is easy to talk about anything on any platform, but it is something that she doesn't like.

Elaborating further, she said:

"So I'm just saying, simmer it down. That's it. Like, everybody be nice and worry about their own business."

There have been reports of Serayah and Jacob Latimore's separation for a long time. The duo have been spotted sharing the screen on projects like The Chi, Empire, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and more.

The Empire star and Latimore's relationship rumors began a long time back in 2019 when a lip-sync video featuring them went viral.

Serayah began her film career in 2016, one year after her TV debut

The 27-year-old has been featured in various films and TV shows and has pursued a successful career in the world of music. She made her television debut in 2015 as Tiana Brown in the Fox musical drama series, Empire. Although she appeared as a recurring cast member, she was promoted to the main case for the next five seasons.

She started her film career in 2016 with Lucky Girl and continued to appear in various other films. They included Burning Sands, Envy, Favorite Son, Hip Hop Family Christmas, Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding, and The Sound of Christmas.

She has played important roles in several TV shows like Black Mafia Family, True Story, Kingdom Business, and Wu-Tang: An American Saga. As a singer, she has released two EPs and is known for her singles like Driving Me, You Told Me, GTTM, So Good, Lost & Found, 4 Pages, and Love It.

