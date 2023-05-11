What time will The Coronation: A Day To Remember air on AMC? Release date, streaming details, and more explored

The Coronation: A Day To Remember, an event of profound historical significance, has left a lasting imprint on the annals of British history. The United Kingdom's first coronation in nearly seven decades marked not only a change in the reign but also an advancement in tradition and pageantry. The ascension of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the throne undoubtedly captivated millions worldwide.

The much-watched event was aired live on BBC America from 6:00 am ET to 10:00 am ET on Saturday, May 6. Viewers can catch the live telecast, as a specially curated 90-minute highlight reel titled "The Coronation: A Day To Remember" will be made available for streaming on AMC+ on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Reliving the Majestic Moments: A Detailed Look at The Coronation: A Day To Remember

Indominus _ kafka @AshrafAbdirash1 #AbolishClassism Today marks the coronation of King Charles III, a day to celebrate and remember. Let us also take this opportunity to call for the abolition of English classism and inequality #KingCharlesIII Today marks the coronation of King Charles III, a day to celebrate and remember. Let us also take this opportunity to call for the abolition of English classism and inequality #KingCharlesIII #AbolishClassism https://t.co/x0TV45jUiz

The coronation, a milestone event, unfolded at the historic Westminster Abbey, a venue steeped in a rich tapestry of a tradition spanning over a thousand years. King Charles III and The Queen Consort made a grand entrance at the ceremony in "The King's Procession," a grand procession from Buckingham Palace.

The service drew a host of international Royal families, British dignitaries, and global heads of state. The Archbishop of Canterbury took the reins of the ceremony, symbolizing the monarch's role today and offering a glimpse into the country's future.

Lydia Starbuck/June Woolerton @LydiaStarbuck Love that Princess Anne is right at The King's side in the Coronation portraits.



They were side by side in 1953 and, 70 years on, remain the same. What a special tribute from a king to his sister Love that Princess Anne is right at The King's side in the Coronation portraits.They were side by side in 1953 and, 70 years on, remain the same. What a special tribute from a king to his sister https://t.co/qNmscU21pl

Post the coronation service, the newly crowned King and Queen Consort embarked on a return journey to Buckingham Palace. This larger ceremonial procession, known as "The Coronation Procession," included other Members of the Royal Family and culminated with an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, marking the conclusion of the day's ceremonial events.

Adding to the richness of the live telecast, the BBC aired Charles R: The Making Of A Monarch, a documentary, on Friday, May 5, at 9:35 am ET. This intimate film offers an in-depth look at King Charles's journey from Prince to King and is slated to be available on AMC+ on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Stationed outside Buckingham Palace, Kirsty Young gave an engaging retrospective of the memorable coronation day. Special guests, including those involved in the event, joined her. One of the many highlights of the ceremony was the coronation procession, one of the largest military parades in living history.

Not to be overshadowed was the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, a sight that will be etched in the memory of viewers for years to come.

Coronation News & Updates @Coronation2023 A crowned King and Queen and a magnificent Coronation Procession on a day to remember A crowned King and Queen and a magnificent Coronation Procession on a day to remember https://t.co/raZgLFAdYs

As the world relived this historic event, various networks had planned extensive coverage of The Coronation: A Day To Remember. NBC News, ABC News, and CBS News covered the royal events extensively, starting as early as 5 am ET. Meanwhile, across the pond, the BBC network channels broadcasted live from Westminster Abbey, with BBC America starting its coverage at 6 am ET.

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily



A message from The King and… “Whether this is your first ever Big Lunch or whether it is an annual part of your local calendar, we send our warmest good wishes to each one of you, and all those who will be with you, at what we hope will be a truly enjoyable event for everyone.”A message from The King and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… “Whether this is your first ever Big Lunch or whether it is an annual part of your local calendar, we send our warmest good wishes to each one of you, and all those who will be with you, at what we hope will be a truly enjoyable event for everyone.”A message from The King and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/wlPqQr7Nck

As we look forward to this historic replay of The Coronation: A Day To Remember, fans and viewers worldwide are preparing to witness an event that promises to be nothing short of spectacular. This coronation, steeped in rich traditions and majesty, marked a new era in the British monarchy and is an event to look forward to.

The specially curated 90-minute highlight package will be available for streaming on AMC+ on Friday, May 12.

Poll : 0 votes