What crown will Camilla wear to the Coronation? Queen consort role explored

While King Charles III will be officially crowned at the coronation ceremony, his wife Camilla will also become the queen consort. She has chosen to wear Queen Mary's crown for the ceremony. It is the first time in several years that a consort has opted for an existing crown.

The famous crown will be slightly differrent this time around, with the absence of the Kohinoor diamond on it. Instead of the Kohinoor, Cullinan III, IV, and V diamonds have been added to the crown. Camilla's robe will also pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

What is the role of Camilla at the coronation ceremony?

The coronation ceremony on May 6, 2023, will be a big day for King Charles III as well as his wife. Camilla will be taking her role as Queen Consort after getting several titles in all these years, including the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The term Queen Consort refers to the wife of a king who is ruling. But it must be noted that the position does not come with a salary or official duties and neither has it had any kind of pressure or expectations from the public.

A Queen Consort's role is to support the king in any situation. The 75-year-old has been doing the same for several years, spotted with her husband on royal tours and being a royal patron for charities and good causes.

The palace press has also started addressing Camilla as "Her Majesty". She was first considered a Queen Consort in April 2023, with the unveiling of the invitation design for the ceremony.

Reasons behind the removal of Kohinoor from the crown

The Buckingham Palace revealed in 2022 that they will leave the Kohinoor out of the ceremony (Image via Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images)

The reason behind the removal of the Kohinoor from the crown involves the problematic history of the diamond. The Kohinoor was was mined in India in the 13th century and went through the hands of several empires before it ended up with Queen Victoria during the 19th century.

There have been frequent discussions in the international sphere about the rightful ownership of the diamond. Following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, the Indian government has been trying to take back the diamond, and Buckingham Palace officially announced the same year that they will leave the gem out of the coronation ceremony.

Although Camilla's crown will not include the famous diamond, it will feature 2,200 other small diamonds on it.

