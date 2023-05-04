What time is the Coronation in the US? Where to watch, schedule of events, TV coverage and all you need to know

The day for King Charles III's coronation has finally arrived. The ceremony will be held on May 6, 2023, and it has been confirmed that the duration of the event will be short compared to Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, which was held in 1953. Although certain rules and regulations have been followed for the coronation for the last 1,000 years, some changes have been made this time.

Supporters of King Charles III, alongside his rivals, are eagerly waiting to witness the event. Arrangements have been made for all those who want to watch the event directly on the spot and those who watch it from the comfort of their home.

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily On Saturday, King Charles III will become the 40th Sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, with The Queen Consort crowned beside him.



How and where to watch the coronation ceremony?

The coronation ceremony of King Charles III will be held on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London. The ceremony will start at 11 am London time (6 am ET). Meanwhile, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will leave Buckingham Palace a few hours before the ceremony starts.

Various US networks like the BBC, CNN, NBC, and Fox News will be covering the event live, and all those who plan to witness the ceremony live can access it on the YouTube channels of these particular networks. People can also purchase subscriptions for certain platforms.

The BBC will cover the event live at 7.30 am local time (2.30 am ET), and it will be available for live streaming on its website and TV channel. Live coverage from ABC News and Good Morning America will begin at 5 am ET. The former is available for free broadcast, and the latter is accessible on Hulu.

CNN will begin showing the event at 5 am ET, which will be accessible on CNN Live. CNN International will cover it live from 1 am ET. NBC will also broadcast the event live from 5 am ET.

Main events and other arrangements

King Charles III's coronation ceremony will be covered live on different networks

The event is supposed to be a religious ceremony called Operation Golden Orb, and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Westminster Abbey will be presiding over it. Heads of different states have been invited to attend the ceremony where Prince William will kneel before his father and pledge his loyalty.

The viewing areas will open at 6 am, and guests for the event will arrive at the security checkpoints in Victoria Power Gardens between 7.15 am and 8.30 am. This will be followed by the arrival of the heads of state, government representatives, ministers, foreign royals, and royal family members between 9.30 and 10.45 am.

The Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry will gather for the procession from Buckingham Palace at 9.45 am, and the King and Queen Consort's procession will start at 10.20 am. The King and Queen will enter the Abbey from the Great West Door, and the King will be crowned at 12 pm.

Coronation News & Updates @Coronation2023



It will feature a Union Flag shaped stage that spreads out to the audience.



The East Terrace of Windsor Castle will be lit up in red, white and blue. A first look at the stage for the #CoronationConcert It will feature a Union Flag shaped stage that spreads out to the audience.The East Terrace of Windsor Castle will be lit up in red, white and blue. A first look at the stage for the #CoronationConcert It will feature a Union Flag shaped stage that spreads out to the audience.The East Terrace of Windsor Castle will be lit up in red, white and blue. https://t.co/UcHkk29EMp

The following day, a special coronation concert is scheduled to be held at Windsor Castle at 7 pm. Around 20,000 people will attend the event, which will have performances by well-known faces from the entertainment industry, including Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Alexis Ffrench, and others.

The royals will encourage everyone to assist in the tribute by Big Help Out for King's "lifetime of public service" on May 8, 2023. Around 1,500 charities are participating in this initiative.

