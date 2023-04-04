Disney+'s new sports drama series, The Crossover, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, April 5, at 3:01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show focuses on two brothers who are highly talented basketball players shown dealing with a number of challenges that life throws at them whilst tackling the complexities pertaining to adoloscence.

The series stars Jalyn Hall and Amir O'Neil in the lead roles, along with various others portraying important supporting roles. It is adapted from a book of the same name by noted author Kwame Alexander.

The Crossover teaser promises a highly intense and dramatic sports drama series

Disney+ released the official teaser for The Crossover on January 14, 2023, which offered a peek into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the new series. The teaser opened with one of the lead characters practicing. The one-minute teaser briefly didn't give away too many plot details, but clearly established the tone and introduced the main characters, giving viewers a fair idea of what to expect from the show.

It maintained a highly dramatic and intense tone that fans of inspirational sports dramas would certainly love. Disney+'s official synopsis of the show reads as:

''Based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel in-verse by Kwame Alexander, “The Crossover” introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms.''

The description further reads:

''Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother’s coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own.''

Based on the official description and trailer, fans can expect a high octane drama series that explores a number of complicated themes like family, passion, love, and many more. Details about the number of episodes and their release schedule have not yet been released. The first episode is reportedly helmed by Kwame Alexander & Damani Johnson.

A quick look at The Crossover's cast list

The sports drama series stars Jalyn Hall as Josh Bell, one of the two main characters who's known for his basketball skills. In the teaser, Jalyn Hall looked quite impressive, portraying his character's sheer determination and passion for the game with astonishing ease. Jalyn Hall is known for his performances in All American, Bruiser, and The App That Stole Christmas, to name a few.

Featuring alongside Jalyn Hall in another significant role is actor Amir O'Neil as JB Bell. JB is an equally talented basketball player and it'll be interesting to see how his character is explored in the series as well as his equation with his brother, which forms the crux of the plot.

O'Neil's other acting credits include Marlon, Grey's Anatomy, and many more. Other important supporting cast members of the show include actors like Skyla I'Lece as Alexis, Sabrina Revelle as Crystal Bell, and many more.

Catch The Crossover on Disney+ on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

