What time will The Flash Season 8 Episode 11 air? Release date, plot, promo, and more revealed about The CW show

The Flash is set to return with a new episode on April 13, 2022. The show is ready to test the waters with a whole new genre, and it will also feature the return of a familiar figure from the past who is directly related to the new case of The Black Flame.

Titled Resurrection, the upcoming episode will delve deeper into the Black Flame mystery after a startling development at the end of the previous week's episode. The teaser for the upcoming episode also indicated the return of Robbie Amell, who has not been an active part of the show since his stint in the early days of the show.

The Flash @CW_TheFlash A new episode of Things are firing upA new episode of #TheFlash starts NOW on The CW! Things are firing up 🔥A new episode of #TheFlash starts NOW on The CW! https://t.co/lPiVIPv7Ms

Read on to learn more about the upcoming episode of The Flash.

The Flash Season 8, Episode 11 promo hints at a dangerous episode ahead

The promo for this week's episode, combined with the cliffhanger ending of the previous episode, points to one of the most interesting weeks in the Arrowverse show. At the end of the previous episode, the voice of the Black Flame entity seemed to belong to Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell), formerly half of Firestorm and Caitlin Snow's (Danielle Panabaker) deceased husband.

Due to her past ties, Caitilin will try to handle the situation all by herself, perhaps not to a great result. Things also seem to be turning darker and darker this new season, possibly due to new themes like the supernatural.

The Flash @CW_TheFlash #TheFlash Barry can't stop Frost from doing her thing. Stream a new episode free only on The CW: go.cwtv.com/streamFLAtw Barry can't stop Frost from doing her thing. Stream a new episode free only on The CW: go.cwtv.com/streamFLAtw #TheFlash https://t.co/0bn0Teo8qZ

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Barry and Chester may have found a way to stop the Black Flame from hurting anyone else; Caitlin decides to handle a situation on her own, possibly putting more innocent lives in danger."

With almost everything looking dark, it is good news that Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) have found a way to deal with this threat. If Caitlin does not endanger them all, Barry may find a way to stop the catastrophe.

The title Resurrection could refer to the return of Ronnie, which was already rumored when the eighth season of Flash started airing.

Emily Palizzi served as the director for this episode with a script from Greg Beeman.

When will the upcoming episode of The Flash air?

The Flash @CW_TheFlash It's coming after Frost. A new episode of #TheFlash airs tonight at 8/7c. Stream tomorrow free only on The CW. It's coming after Frost. A new episode of #TheFlash airs tonight at 8/7c. Stream tomorrow free only on The CW. https://t.co/bG1lX3wBZB

The upcoming episode of the DC-inspired show will air on April 13, 2022, on the CW channel. It airs at 8 pm ET every Tuesday. It will also release on the official streaming platform of the CW network.

Edited by R. Elahi