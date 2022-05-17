Netflix is set to release the satirical documentary, The G Word With Adam Conover, on the platform on May 19, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET. The documentary sheds light on the workings of the government, its numerous achievements and flaws, and how people can help change things.

The official synopsis of the show on Netflix reads:

''Love it or hate it, the government plays a huge role in our lives. Adam Conover explores its triumphs, failures, and how we might be able to change it.''

What time will The G Word With Adam Conover air on Netflix? Release date and more details explored

The G Word With Adam Conover will air on Netflix on May 19, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET. The series has six episodes, each focusing on a different aspect of American life and how it is affected by the federal government's involvement. The series is based on the book, The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy by Michael Lewis, which focuses on the presidential transition of Donald Trump.

Adam Conover will introduce various civil servants throughout the series and interview numerous employees at multiple agencies. The first episode, titled Food, focuses on the USDA and the countless aspects of food and agricultural policy. Weather looks into government agencies who predict weather and the numerous issues that affect their accuracy. The third episode, Money, focuses on how banks work in America and the Treasury Department.

Future looks at numerous government agencies that focus on developing advanced technologies. The series' boldest episode, Disease, exposes America's failure to manage the devastating effects of COVID-19 and sheds light on the numerous scientists who've worked on developing cures for diseases.

The last episode, titled Change, features an appearance from former President Barack Obama, who discusses in detail the numerous ways the government can work on its problems and how it can help improve people's lives.

Netflix dropped the trailer for the series on May 3, 2022. The trailer offers a peek into the series' unique, lighthearted tone, along with fun conversations with various government officials, employees from multiple agencies, and many others who provide insights into the workings of the government.

The G Word With Adam Conover is produced by the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions, which has produced Academy Award-winning and nominated documentaries, including American Factory, Crip Camp, and Becoming. It has also made movies like Fatherhood and Worth.

Adam Conover is an acclaimed American comedian and host who's best known for hosting the TV show Adam Ruins Everything. He also hosts the US version of The Crystal Maze on Nickelodeon.

You can watch The G Word With Adam Conover on Netflix on May 19, 2022.

