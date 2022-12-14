Paramount+ is set to release the second season of The Game on Thursday, December 15, 2022. A lighthearted dramedy, the show explores the lives of professional footballers and others.

Launched on November 11, 2021, The Game is a television revival series based on The CW/BET 2006 series of the same name. The original show ran from 2006 to 2015 for nine seasons.

The series initially told the story of Derwin Davis (Pooch Hall) and his wife Melanie Davis (Tia Mowry-Hardict) and their sorority-like antics presented by their wives to team executives and entourages.

But the Paramount+ version shuffled the format and brought fan-favorites including Tasha Mack, Malkik Wright, Pookie, and Jason Pitts, alongside new characters.

Let's take a look at what the show's first season had to offer and how it's going to shape the new season.

Paramount+ to drop weekly episodes of The Game

Paramount+'s The Game changed its location from San Diego to Las Vegas, where Tasha Mack heads a new football team called The Fighting Fury.

Season 1 of the show ended with several characters undergoing drastic changes. Tasha became the owner of a nightclub inside the Las Vegas arena where her team plays. Malik has to choose between owning The Fighting Fury or backing a player-friendly health plan that gives them lifetime health insurance.

Brittany Pitts decided to stay in Vegas after getting fired as Tasha’s assistant and Vaughn Hebron began displaying early signs of pain medication addiction.

What to expect from season 2 of The Game?

From the looks of the trailer, season 2 of the game is going to be a classic sports drama with a lot of flaring tempers and conflicts between the characters.

Season 2 will focus on modern-day black culture and explore themes like racism, sexism, classism, and more through the prism of professional football. The characters battle for fame, torture, love, and glory while trying to be at peace with themselves while playing football.

Paramount+ described the new season of the show as:

"Doubles the laughs and heightens the drama"

The IMDb description of the show reads:

"New players offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football, while trying to keep their souls as they play The Game."

The show is a must-watch for fans of sports and adrenalin-filled drama. Societal evils like racism, sexism, and classism are very much prevalent in the 21's century and The Game does a splendid job of shedding light on these issues with complex characters and emotions.

A quick look into the season 2's cast

All the main characters from season 1 return, including series regulars Tasha Mack (Wendy Raquel Robinson) and Malik Wright (Hosea Chanchez), alongside last year’s new characters Vaughn Hebron (Jamison Fields), grown-up Brittany Pitts (Adriyan Rae), Raquel Navarro (Analisa Velez) and Garrat Evans (Toby Sandeman).

Pookie (Rockmond Dunbar), Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher (Tim Daly), Jason Pitts (Coby Bell), and Malik’s best friend Tee-Tee (Barry Floyd) will be seen as returning recurring characters

Season 1 of the show premiered on Paramount+ last year and despite maintaining the series' signature comedy, a couple of changes were made to give the show a fresher look. This included removing the laugh track and shifting to a single cam.

The original show was set in San Diego, but its revival is set in Las Vegas.

Season 2 of the show will be available to stream on Paramount+ from December 15, 2022.

