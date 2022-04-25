What time will The Girl From Plainville episode 8 air on Hulu? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The Girl from Plainville is ready to take the story forward with Michelle Carter's (played by Elle Fanning) trial in the seventh episode of the miniseries, airing on April 26, 2022, at 12.00 AM ET.

After a time skip in the previous episode, the show is set to explore the darker parts of the infamous texting-suicide case, especially Michelle's role.

Titled Teenage Dirtbag, the upcoming episode of the show will follow the trial of Michelle Carter while simultaneously looking at a worsening Conrad Roy III (Colton Ryan) in the past. The end of the previous episode left fans hanging with a supposed breakup between Conrad and Michelle.

The Girl from Plainville episode 7 promo: And the needle points to?

The promo shows that the trial will continue in the next episode, with Michelle being blamed for the death of Conrad. A few snippets from the past show Michelle promising Conrad that she won't leave. Given Conrad's troubled psyche, anything Michelle did or said must have affected him.

The promo also depicts how the blame is ultimately shifted to Michelle. The prosecutor blames Michelle for knowing about Conrad's mental illness and yet encouraging him on the path of self-destruction. The synopsis provides a better glimpse at what to expect in the upcoming episode.

It reads:

"The defense hopes the testimony of Dr. Peter Breggin will clinch Michelle’s acquittal. Co struggles with regret. Coco relies on Michelle to maneuver through his suicidal ideations. Michelle continues to be haunted by the past and the verdict is read."

The synopsis clarifies that by the end of the next episode, the verdict of the case will be out. This will make the entire episode very thrilling. It will also be a full-blown courtroom drama, with Michelle's last hopes resting on her doctor Peter Breggin.

You can expect the seventh episode to walk on the lines of the sixth one, still dealing with Conrad's mental health in one timeline and Michelle's trial in another.

Liz Hannah directed the show's upcoming episode with a script from Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus.

When will the upcoming episode of The Girl from Plainville air?

The upcoming episode of The Girl From Plainville will air on April 26, 2022, at 12.00 AM ET on Hulu. Unfortunately, the show is currently available only in the US.

