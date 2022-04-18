What time will The Girl from Plainville Episode 6 air on Hulu? Release date, plot, and more about Elle Fanning's show

The Girl From Plainville is ready to take a turn in an even more intense direction with the upcoming episode next week titled Talking is Healing. It will mark the beginning of Michelle Carter's (played by Elle Fanning) trial while also looking at the worsening condition of Conrad 'Coco' Roy (Colton Ryan) in the other timeline.

Intelligently split in timelines before and after Coco's death, each episode of the show progresses both ends of the story simultaneously. The previous episode focused on the possible motives for Michelle to act the way she did in the present timeline and her eating disorder in the past timeline.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming episode of The Girl From Plainville.

The Girl From Plainville promo: And the trial commences

The most notable thing in the promo for the upcoming episode is the scenes in the courtroom. It signifies that the trial of Michelle Carter will begin in this episode.

Considering that there are eight episodes in this mini-series, the trial should last the next three episodes, with the finale on May 3.

After the previous episode opened the gates to Michelle's psyche and disorder, this episode may also delve deeper into the troubled teenager's problems, including her body image issues and need for attention.

The synopsis also points out that this episode will depict the rapidly deteriorating condition of Coco and how Michelle helped aggravate the situation.

The official synopsis, as released by Hulu, reads:

"The trial begins, and a new Michelle emerges; the prosecution lays out Michelle's involvement in Coco's death, and Lynn Roy takes the stand; Michelle finds help for her eating disorder while Coco dives deeper into his depression."

The synopsis hints at several interesting things. The "new" Michelle mentioned in the synopsis is exceptionally intriguing. So far, Michelle has tried hard to convince others that she is innocent of Coco's death.

She may be able to take it up a notch in the courtroom. Lynn Roy (Chloe Sevigny) will also play an essential role in this episode as she steps up to the witness box.

When will upcoming episode of The Girl From Plainville air?

The forthcoming episode of The Girl From Plainville will air on Hulu on Tuesday, April 19, at 12 am EST and 4 am GMT. Readers can also catch the first five episodes of the show on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.

