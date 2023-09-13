What time will The Gold premiere on Paramount+? Plot, trailer, and more

The Gold is a British drama series set to premiere for streaming on Paramount+ in September 2023. Written and created by Neil Forsyth, the series originally started airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on February 12, 2023. It is now set to release on Paramount+ on Sunday, September 17, 2023, around 3 am ET.

The series is directed by Academy Award-winning director Aneil Karia, who is known for The Long Goodbye, and Lawrence Gough, who is known for The Last Bus, Snatch, and Misfits.

The plot of the film is based on the true story of a 1983 robbery that took place near London's Heathrow. The series follows the gang that robbed Brink's mat security deposit and accidentally fell upon gold bullion worth £26 million. The name of the series is derived from this chance encounter the gang had with the multimillion-pound worth of gold bullion.

The Gold on Paramount+: Everything known so far

Release timings for different time zones

The heist crime drama has already garnered a lot of positive reviews since it initially premiered on BBC One in February 2023. It is now set to release for streaming in the USA on Sunday, September 17, 2023, around 3 am ET. The series will premiere with two episodes, and new episodes will be available weekly on the following Sundays of each subsequent week.

Viewers across the world can expect to stream the series on Paramount+ in the following time slots:

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 17, 2023

Canada: 7 am EST on September 17, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on September 17, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on September 17, 2023

India: 12.30 pm IST on September 17, 2023

Mexico: 2 am CDT on September 17, 2023

The Gold - Trailer and Plot

The grim trailer for the series provides a glimpse into the convoluted theft and its fallout. The theft featured in the story is frequently regarded as one of Britain's largest robberies, as viewers are aware because the story is based on actual events.

The frantic trailer illustrates the issues the six people face both before and after the crime. Additionally, it provides a peek into 1980s London with all of its liveliness. The official synopsis of the series, as provided by the BBC, is as follows:

"Hugh Bonneville stars alongside Jack Lowden and Dominic Cooper in a series inspired by the iconic true story of the Brink's-Mat robbery and its aftermath. On 26 November 1983, six armed men broke into the Brink's-Mat security depot, stumbling across gold bullion worth £26m."

It further reads:

"The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue and white-collar criminals and left controversy and murder in its wake. What started as a 'typical Old Kent Road armed robbery' according to detectives at the time, became a seminal event in British criminal history."

Since its release on the BBC, the series has garnered critical acclaim, with the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes even giving it an 86% rating. The Gold has been called one of the best heist television series in a long time.

The Gold cast

Jack Lowden, who plays Kenneth Noye, a crook who assisted the robbers in disposing of the gold bullion, is the star of the ensemble cast. Hugh Bonneville, who plays Brian Boyce; Dominic Cooper, who plays Edwyn Cooper; and Charlotte Spencer, who plays Nicki Jennings, make up the other three important cast members.

The series will premiere on Paramount+ on September 17, 2023.