What time will The Little Mermaid (2023) premiere on Disney+? Details explored

The Little Mermaid (2023) created a splash as a live-action remake of the beloved 1989 Disney film when it hit the big screens. The reboot boasts an impressive 67% critic rating and a 94% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, it is finally premiering on Disney's streaming platform, Disney+, on September 6, 2023.

The Little Mermaid (2023) has a whopping run time of 2 hours and 15 minutes, which is a considerable expansion to the original animated film which had a run time of 83 minutes. The expansive runtime is owed to an enriched narrative of Ariel's journey, and a brand-new musical number created just for the live-action remake.

Pirate of the Caribbean: On Strangers Tides and Memoirs of a Geisha director Rob Marshall did an excellent job of bringing one of the most popular Disney characters, Ariel, to life. Grown-ish actor Halle Bailey took on the role of the iconic Ariel and helped deepen Ariel's arc in the story further.

David Magee is credited with the screenplay of the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid and joining him in making the film a success is cinematographer Dion Beebe who captured the visuals of the underwater world with great dedication.

The Little Mermaid will premiere on Disney+ in September

The remake of the film hit the silver screen on May 8, 2023, when it was screened for the first time at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The 2023 film grossed over $500 million globally, making it a resounding success for Walt Disney Studios.

With The Little Mermaid set for a digital release soon, it can only be expected that Disney+ will receive a significant boost to their viewership hours. The way that Disney delivers entertainment totally transformed with Disney+.

When they started presenting day-and-date theatrical releases like Marvel's Black Widow and giving direct platform premieres of movies like Turning Red and Pinocchio during the pandemic, its value rose significantly.

Following the success of Disney's recent live-action remakes of classics like The Lion King, this film is also expected to continue being a fan favorite, especially when it becomes available for anytime watching with its digital premiere.

Halle Bailey's performance as Ariel has been applauded by audiences. They also seemed to enjoy the on-screen chemistry with her co-actor Jonah-Hauer-King who played the role of Ariel's love interest (the human Prince).

Positive reviews about The Little Mermaid from fans and critics can be observed in some of the following tweets:

More about The Little Mermaid (2023)

The remake of the 1989 classic has stayed true to the original while creating a more visually enhancing world and adding more depth to the characters and their arcs.

An official synopsis of the film reads:

"The youngest of King Triton's daughters, Ariel is a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface and falls for the dashing Prince Eric. Following her heart, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to experience life on land."

Stay tuned for the release of the live-action remake of one of the most popular Disney films ever, on Disney+. The film premieres on the streaming platform on September 6, 2023!