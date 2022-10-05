What time will The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 3 air on FOX? New celebrity singers and more about TV Theme Night

The third episode of The Masked Singer Season 8, titled TV Theme Night, will air on Fox on Wednesday, October 5 at 8 pm ET. The one-hour-long episode will also be available on Fubo TV and Hulu one day after the television premiere.

Jodie Smith will appear on the show as a guest judge. Three contestants will perform tonight, and only one will become the new king/queen, reaching the semi-finals directly. The singers are Harp, Fortune Teller, and Mummies.

The episode description reads,

"An episode full of nostalgia as two new celebrity singers enter the competition and perform iconic theme songs from TV shows throughout history. The stakes are higher than ever as the crowning King or Queen of the episode will head straight to the semifinals."

What to expect from The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 3?

The third episode of The Masked Singer Season 8 will be TV themed, and each contestant will have to give their best since the crowned king or queen will be given the opportunity to head straight to the semi-finals. So far, Harp has maintained her position as the queen. Many fans have hinted that the masked Harp is Amber Riley in real life.

Jodie Smith, the Full House actress, will appear on the TV-themed episode of The Masked Singer as a guest judge. She can be seen in a tweet for the episode wearing a pink suit and standing with host Nick Cannon. She is holding a box in the picture, which might hint at a contestant's identity.

In the episode's promo, Ken Jong can be seen dressed as Dr. Ken, a 2015 sitcom. Jenny McCarthy is dressed as the 1975 Wonder Woman, while Nicole Scherzinger looks like Cher from the 1976 sitcom, The Sonny & Cher Show.

This season's format is different from the previous ones. Each week, one contestant out of three is unmasked during the show, and the remaining two are given the opportunity to compete in the Battle Royale round. Only one survives the challenge and is awarded the crown for the week. King/Queen then competes the next week with two new competitors.

The three competitors of the week are:

Harp

Harp sang Perfect for her premiere night and was dressed in a sparkling golden costume. Her clue hinted that her costume was sheet music and that she auditioned for a music show as a teenager.

Fortune Teller

Fortune Teller is a man with a green-faced costume. His mask has a big beard and a mustache. He is dressed in red and wears a hat with a stone. His clue is 'Hourglass.'

Mummies

The three Mummies mask holders wear a stone studded gold costume with a colorful crown. Their clue is the Ka Statue, which is the final resting place of a person.

What happened on The Masked Singer last week?

Last week's episode of The Masked Singer was Vegas-themed. The cliffhanger was solved as Chris Kirkpatrick was revealed under a Hummingbird costume. Pi-Rat was first eliminated from the episode after he sang Elton John's Crocodile Rock. Donny Osmond guessed the character correctly as Jeff Dunham.

Panther and Harp sang in the Battle Royale challenge. Harp won the challenge, and Panther was unmasked, who turned out to be Montell Jordan.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far