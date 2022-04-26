What time will The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes air on Netflix? Release and more about the documentary

Netflix's upcoming documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, is all set to take an intimate look at one of Hollywood's brightest stars and the mysterious conditions surrounding her death. Directed by Emma Cooper and executively produced by Chris Smith, this documentary will consist of archival footage and never-before-seen interviews.

Although the prime focus of the documentary will be on the events surrounding Marilyn Monroe's death, it will also look at her early years and rise to fame in a bid to understand the troubled psyche of the biggest star of the 1960s. The promo also hints that it will look at the threshold investigation from 1982 that tried to address the conspiracy theories surrounding her death.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes promo: Back to the beginning?

The beautifully shot promo for Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes shows archival footage of the star actress intercut with the narrator's search for answers regarding one of the biggest conspiracy theories in Hollywood. The narrator eventually says that they would go to the beginning in their quest to explore the events of her death.

Monroe had a troubled life, living with foster parents, suffering from substance abuse, and having three failed marriages in her otherwise fame-filled Hollywood career. A year before her death, she was also rumored to be in a love affair with President Kennedy. This is one of the primary reasons for the conspiracy theories surrounding her death.

In August of 1962, Monroe was found dead in her bed surrounded by empty medicine bottles. A toxicology report later revealed that she had taken several times the lethal dosage, ruling out accidental overdose. Following her death, rumors of her suicide being orchestrated from the outside began to circulate.

The documentary claims to have unheard tapes that have not surfaced before. These may provide the much-needed answers that have kept researchers and enthusiasts baffled for over half a century. So far, no foul play has been discovered in her death.

The Emma Cooper documentary will hit Netflix on April 27, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET in the US. The air time for other regions will vary due to the timezone difference. It will air at 8.00 AM GMT in the UK, 5.00 PM AEST in Australia, and 12.30 PM IST in India.

