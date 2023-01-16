What time will The Price of Glee air on ID? Release date, plot, and more about the documentary

The Price of Glee will air on January 16, 2023, at 9 pm EST/8 pm CST on the ID channel and will be available to stream on the same day on discovery+.

The show will dive into the on-screen and off-screen lives of its cast, including never-before-seen interviews and dark behind-the-scenes drama from relatives and friends of the actors on the show. While most of the actors became famous, some also suffered unfortunate fates.

Cory Monteith died of a drug overdose, Mark Salling was caught with child p*rnography that led to his death by suicide at 35, and Naya Rivera drowned in a lake.

Let's take a closer look at what we know about the upcoming documentary.

What to expect from The Price of Glee?

The American musical comedy-drama television series Glee ran from May 19, 2009, to March 20, 2015, on Fox network.

It followed the lives of a singing club called 'The New Directions' at William McKinley High School, which competed as a show choir while its members dealt with social issues like sexuality, race, family, teen relationships, and teamwork.

The show was a massive success and a cultural phenomenon. The caste went on to become household names, but unfortunately, it didn't end well for all of them. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"In May 2009, 10 young actors made their TV debut on 'Glee.' By 2020, all of them would be famous, and three would be dead."

Here is the trailer for the upcoming show:

Jason Sarlanis, president of Crime and Investigative Content - Linear and Streaming, commented on the show by saying:

"Glee was a once-in-a-generation cultural phenomenon that bravely pushed up against social norms and generated groundbreaking discussions around sexuality, race, disability and family. Each music-filled week brought joy to so many people, but sadly, even one of the happiest shows on television couldn’t escape the dark underbelly of Hollywood and the frenzy of burgeoning social media."

He continued:

"While celebrating the show’s indelible mark on pop culture and its unprecedented success, The Price of Glee takes a hard look at the intense pressure that results from being catapulted into superstardom and sheds new light on the terrible tragedies that befell the cast and crew of Glee."

People close to the cast members - set decorators, hairdressers, stylists, publicists, and entertainment reporters - have been interviewed for the show, and some dark details will be revealed.

In 2013, while the show was on the air, Cory Monteith, who played Finn Hudson and who was also Lea Michele's on-and-offscreen boyfriend, died of an accidental heroin overdose at the age of 31.

Mark Salling, who played Noah "Puck" Puckerman, was arrested in 2015 for the possession of child p*rnography. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to the charges as part of a plea deal. He died by suicide on January 30, 2018, before a sentencing hearing scheduled for March 7.

Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, was declared missing on July 8, 2020, after she failed to return from a boating excursion on Lake Piru near her home in California. Shortly after that, her four-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, was located, who was unharmed.

On July 13, 2020, Rivera's body was discovered, and she was pronounced dead from drowning; she was 33. Naya Rivera and Mark Salling dated from 2007 to 2010.

Poll : 0 votes