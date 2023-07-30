Episodes 8 and 9 of The Righteous Gemstones season 3 are all set to air on HBO on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The black comedy series is inching closer to the conclusion of its third season, and viewers can expect a highly intense and dramatic episode coming up.

The show focuses on the lives of a family of televangelists who've built a massive business empire over the years. However, a number of challenges lie ahead as internal conflicts within the family, alongside several other issues, threaten to disrupt their business. Actor John Goodman stars in one of the lead roles, along with various others essaying pivotal supporting characters. Danny McBride is the creator of the show.

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episodes 8 and 9 plot, what to expect, recap, and more details explored

An official trailer or promo for The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 8 has not yet been released, but based on various reports online, viewers can expect the upcoming episodes to focus on the Gemstone siblings to reunite with their family members. Elsewhere, Peter comes up with a new plan while Chuck looks for other options as the Montgomery militia seems to be in tatters.

Episodes 8 and 9 are titled I Will Take You by the Hand and Keep You and Wonders That Cannot Be Fathomed, Miracles That Cannot Be Counted, respectively. Apart from that, not many other details regarding the upcoming two episodes are known at this point.

The current season is expected to conclude with the ninth episode, so viewers can expect some sort of a closure to the story on Sunday. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season.

The previous episode, titled Burn for Burn, Wound for Wound, Stripe for Stripe, focused on the rising tensions between the Gemstones and the Montgomerys as it set things up nicely for the final two episodes of the season. So far, the current season has been receiving highly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

More details about The Righteous Gemstones plot and cast

The Righteous Gemstones follows the lives of various members of a family of televangelists who've established a huge empire over several years. It depicts their internal turmoil and the various external challenges they face as they try their best to ensure their business remains protected. Take a look at the synopsis of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Well into the second generation of a grand televangelist tradition, the world-famous Gemstone family is living proof that worship pays dividends in all sizes. Patriarch Eli, the man most responsible for the tremendous success of the family's megachurch, is in mourning over the loss of his wife. Jesse, the eldest of the three grown Gemstone siblings, looks to lead in his father's footsteps, but finds his past sins jeopardizing the family ministry.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Next in line comes middle sister Judy, who secretly lives with her fiancé and dreams of escaping the Gemstone compound. Rounding out the dysfunctional trio is pseudo-hipster Kelvin, the youngest of the preachers and a thorn in Jesse's side. As the family battles numerous threats to their renowned religious empire, they continue to spread the good word... and make a solid buck doing so.''

The cast features actors like John Goodman, Danny McBride, Adam DeVine, Cassidy Freeman, and many others.

Don't miss the final two episodes of The Righteous Gemstones season 3 on HBO on Sunday, July 30, 2023.