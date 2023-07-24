Season 3 episode 7 of The Righteous Gemstones was titled Burn for Burn, Wound for Wound, Stripe for Stripe. It was directed by Danny McBride and written by John Carcieri & Jeff Fradley & Danny McBride. It was released on July 23, 2023, on HBO.

This episode saw the kidnapping of Jesse, Kelvin, and Judy. They were abducted by their own cousins Chuck and Karl. However, this sinister plan was made by their uncle, Peter.

The official synopsis of the episode read,

"Following three generations of a famous televangelist family with a tradition of charitable work, deviance and greed."

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 7 recap: Were Jesse, Kelvin, and Judy saved?

Chuck, Karl, and Peter had earned the trust of the Gemstones over several episodes, but this time, they revealed their sinister intentions. Chuck and Karl, who are Peter's sons, kidnapped Eli's children, Jesse, Kelvin, and Judy. Peter then demanded a ransom of $15 million from Eli to secure the release of his children.

Peter's ex-wife and the mother of his children was May-May. She was also the biological sister of Eli. When Eli learned of the involvement of May-May's children in the kidnapping, he got furious.

While this was transpiring, Peter confronted Jesse, Kelvin, and Judy. The former told the trio that they were not raised properly by their father. Gideon, Keefe, BJ, and Amber learned what had happened to Eli's children and decided to join forces and rescue them from the Montgomeries.

May-May wanted to redeem herself so she too tried to help her brother Eli rescue his children. Gideon followed her and made sure his kidnapped father Jesse was protected. He even ensured the safety of his Uncle Kelvin and Aunt Judy.

There was a massive and intense battle, and fortunately, the three siblings returned home safely.

The Righteous Gemstones synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis for The Righteous Gemstones reads,

"Well into the second generation of a grand televangelist tradition, the world-famous Gemstone family is living proof that worship pays dividends in all sizes. Patriarch Eli, the man most responsible for the tremendous success of the family's megachurch, is in mourning over the loss of his wife. Jesse, the eldest of the three grown Gemstone siblings, looks to lead in his father's footsteps, but finds his past sins jeopardizing the family ministry."

It further states,

"Next in line comes middle sister Judy, who secretly lives with her fiancé and dreams of escaping the Gemstone compound. Rounding out the dysfunctional trio is pseudo-hipster Kelvin, the youngest of the preachers and a thorn in Jesse's side. As the family battles numerous threats to their renowned religious empire, they continue to spread the good word... and make a solid buck doing so."

The Righteous Gemstones stars Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, John Goodman as Dr. Eli Gemstone, Adam DeVine as Kelvin Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone and Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone.

It also stars Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Gregory Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Tim Baltz as Benjamin Jason "BJ" Barnes, Dermot Mulroney as Rev John Wesley, and Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone.

The Righteous Gemstones was created by Danny McBride. Executive producers of the show are Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James.