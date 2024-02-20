What time will The Rookie season 6 episode 1 air on ABC? Synopsis, teaser, and more

The Rookie season 6 episode 1, titled Strike Back, is slated to air on February 20, 2024, 9 pm ET. The episode will pick things up exactly where they were left, at the end of season 5.

The Rookie revolves around John Nolan, a 40-year-old police officer who becomes one of the oldest rookies in the force. The series gives a comedic twist to the procedural drama genre that ABC regularly delves into.

The Rookie season 6 episode 1: Everything there is to know

The return of the iconic series is almost upon us. Season 6 episode 1 is set to air on ABC on February 20, 2024, at 9 pm ET. The police procedural drama is one of the many that ABC currently has on its roster and has yet managed to create its own niche.

With season 5 having left Nolan’s LAPD squad at the end of an ambush, the stage is set for a rollercoaster season 6, which will kickstart with a cryptic riddle that officers Celina and Aaron initially found.

The season 5 finale hinted at the introduction of a new villain, which is set to be delved into via the Season 6 opener. Set to premiere on Tuesday, February 20, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, the following times will be applicable for different time zones:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 2 am on Wednesday, February 21

Central European Time (CET): 3 am on Wednesday, February 21

Eastern European Time (EET): 4 am on Wednesday, February 21

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 am on Wednesday, February 21

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 am on Wednesday, February 21

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 12 pm (noon) on Wednesday, February 21

Pacific Time (PT): 6 pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Mountain Time (MT): 7 pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Central Time (CT): 8 pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Eastern Time (ET): 9 pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Alaska Time (AKT): 5 pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 4 pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Following episode 1, the series will stick to its timeslot and will see the release of further episodes at 9 p.m. ET. Following the initial screening, the episodes will also be available to be viewed on Hulu.

Set to delve further into the personal life of John Nolan, fans expect the new villain to be a figure from his past. Season 6 of The Rookie will also see the return of all familiar faces, with the following actors reprising their roles:

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez

Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey

Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen

Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper

Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers

Since its debut in 2018, The Rookie has garnered a significant viewership, which is a result of a range of compelling characters and unique storylines. Fans only have to wait a few more hours for the premiere, with Episode 1 of The Rookie season 6 set to air in a matter of hours.