The Rookie season 6 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Rookie season 6 episode 1, titled Strike Back, is slated to air on February 20, 2024. The premiere episode of the show will pick up from the events of the last installment. Notably, in The Rookie season 5, the team faced intense challenges, including a brutal ambush.

The events of the season saw Officers Celina and Aaron attacked and left as messengers with a cryptic riddle. Subsequently, it led to a series of chaotic events. Moreover, the season featured high-stakes action, with various characters, including Nolan and Bailey, Nyla Harper, and Angela Lopez, displaying heroism in the face of danger.

Ultimately, the finale culminated in a cliffhanger with a new villain emerging, leaving viewers eager for the next season.

When will The Rookie season 6 episode 1 be released

The Rookie season 6 episode 1 will be released on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 9 pm ET. Below is the release schedule for The Rookie season 6, episode 1, across different time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): 6 pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Mountain Time (MT): 7 pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Central Time (CT): 8 pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Eastern Time (ET): 9 pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Alaska Time (AKT): 5 pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 4 pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

For other time zones outside of the United States:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 2 am on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Central European Time (CET): 3 am on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Eastern European Time (EET): 4 am on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 am on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 am on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 12 pm (noon) on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Where to watch The Rookie season 6 episode 1

The Rookie season 6 episode 1 will be available to watch on the ABC channel. Additionally, the preceding seasons of the show are available for streaming for viewers in the United States on the streaming giant Hulu.

What to expect from The Rookie season 6

The sixth season of the show will continue the story of John Nolan and his journey as a middle-aged rookie in the LAPD. Moreover, it will explore the complexities of his personal life and relationships with fellow officers while delving into various crime and justice-related scenarios.

Furthermore, season 6 will pick up from the suspenseful ending of Season 5, which left viewers with several unanswered questions. Fans are particularly eager to find out the fate of Aaron Thorsen, whose status was left uncertain at the end of the previous season. The new season is expected to explore this storyline, along with the introduction of new challenges and, possibly, new villains.

What is the returning cast for The Rookie season 6

The main cast returning for the sixth installment of the series includes:

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez

Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey

Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen

Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford,

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper,

Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers

The Rookie is a police procedural drama series that follows John Nolan, a man in his forties who becomes the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department. Notably, the show gained popularity for its blend of drama and action ever since its debut in 2018.