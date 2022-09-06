What time will The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club air on Disney+? Release date, plot and more about the short film

A new Simpsons short, titled The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club, is set to arrive on Disney+ on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 3:01 AM ET (tentative). A brief description of the short, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun.''

The short is directed by noted animator and filmmaker David Silverman, who previously directed several episodes of The Simpsons. Read on to learn more about The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club.

The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club might feature Lisa in a negative role

Disney+ recently revealed the official poster for the short, which features Lisa and Ursula from The Little Mermaid. Based on the synopsis and the poster, it seems like Lisa will appear in a villainous avatar in The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club.

The poster seems like a parody of Ridley Scott's iconic 1991 feminist drama, Thelma & Louise, starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in the lead roles. The film ends with the two lead characters, who are being chased by the police, dying after driving over the Grand Canyon cliff.

Although not many details about the plot of The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club have been revealed, viewers can look forward to an entertaining and funny short featuring Lisa in a negative role. There's a possibility that viewers might get to see cameos from several other iconic Disney+ villains in the upcoming short.

Earlier this year, another Simpsons short, titled When Billie Met Lisa, was released to highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised its humor and writing. The hilarious plot of the film focuses on Lisa, whose musical talents are discovered by pop stars Billie Eilish and Finneas.

More details about The Simpsons

The Simpsons is an animated sitcom that revolves around the titular family. It captures the core of American life and culture and satirizies it with delicious humor. Several pop culture references are made throughout the series, and the show is known for offering strong socio-political commentary on contemporary society. The series premiered way back in December 1989, and since then, it has consistently garnered positive reviews from critics and enjoys a massive fan following around the world.

The show frequently appears on several publications' lists of the greatest shows ever made. Over the years, The Simpsons has won a number of awards, including multiple Annie Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, and many more. The series continues to enjoy significant popularity across the globe. The 34th season of the show is set to be released on September 25, 2022.

Over the years, several actors have voiced various characters in The Simpsons. Some of the most popular names include Dan Castellaneta, the late Marcia Wallace, Kelsey Grammer, and Hank Azaria, among others. A movie based on the show, titled The Simpsons Movie, was released in 2007 to rave reviews from critics and was also a massive commercial success.

You can watch The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club on Disney+ on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

