What time will The Surreal Life season 7 episode 3 air on VH1? Plot, release date, and more

After a lengthy hiatus, The Surreal Life has returned to television screens. The VH1 show premiered on October 24 with two episodes and is set to drop another one on Monday, October 31. Even though the cast just started living together, it hasn’t been the most comfortable journey for some of the house members. In the upcoming episode, fear and emotions join hands as old wounds start to resurface.

The synopsis of episode 3 reads:

"Fears ascend to uncomfortable heights when the Surreal Life castmates go to an elevated dinner high in the sky. When everyone returns to the house after an emotional day, everything comes to a head as old wounds come to the surface."

The Surreal Life’s upcoming episode will air on Monday, October 31, at 9 pm ET on VH1.

All about The Surreal Life’s upcoming episode

The Surreal Life’s upcoming episode, titled How Did We Get Here?, will feature tarot cards, a dinner in the air, and ugly confrontations. In a promo uploaded to social media, the celebrities who are supposed to live together for three weeks were seen at odds with one another.

Stormy pulls out her tarot cards and draws three cards that don't appear to spell good news. While some of The Surreal Life cast members are completely engrossed in what she’s doing, Tamar is not having it. In her confessional, she said:

"Tamar wants to know when her divine is coming. Come on Holy Ghost bring ‘em to the door."

In the following clip, the "somewhat famous" celebrities are seen sharing a meal while levitating. As if being around someone who walks around without clothes wasn’t uncomfortable enough for the group, Dennis Rodman dropped another bomb.

He tells the group, unprompted, that his teammate slept with his wife and then makes a joke about it, drawing awkward stares from the group, including makeup artist Manny Mua.

Back at the mansion, Manny and Dennis get into an argument, but the makeup artist has no idea what it is about. Dennis tells the group that Manny "said some really f***** up" things, but an unbothered Manny said in his confessional:

"You’re literally yelling to my face and I’m like ‘girl I don’t even know what you’re talking about."

Dennis is then seen yelling and walking away while Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz pleads with him to calm down. Towards the end of the clip, Dennis is seen pushing Frankie, and Kim Coles is seen sobbing into her hands.

More about the show

The Surreal Life is a reboot of a previous show of the same name. The original show first aired in 2003 and was on air for 6 seasons before going on a short break.

The objective remains the same: a social experiment that houses semi-relevant or fading celebrities together for a few weeks, possibly giving them another chance to make a name for themselves. This year’s cast includes eight celebrities, including Stormi Daniels, August Alsina, CJ Perry, Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny Mua, and Tamar Braxton.

