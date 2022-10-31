What time will Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 10 episode 26 air on VH1? Uninvited guest drama, release date, and more

VH1's Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is all set to return for episode 26 on October 31, 2022, at 8 pm ET. The famed reality TV series has been rated the best-rated television series on VH1 and revolves around the lives of Atlanta's elite hip-hop community as they try and climb the fame tree while dealing with their own personal issues.

The official synopsis of the series reads,

"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta follows the lives of Atlanta's hip-hop elite as they juggle both their professional and personal lives."

This week's episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is bound to be extra dramatic as Safaree brings an uninvited surprise guest to Shekinah's Crying Tour.

Episode 26 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 10 features uninvited drama and a surprise pool party

VH1 @VH1 #LHHATL NO GAMES are played when Scrappy pulls up to the function in Vegas! NO GAMES are played when Scrappy pulls up to the function in Vegas! 😳 #LHHATL https://t.co/RabkK59NBS

After Bambi was blindsided by Momma Dee's comments last week, things change as Bambi and Scrappy try to meet in the middle. With each cast member going through their own share of personal issues, the episode will surely amp up the drama. Especially after seeing Safaree bringing an uninvited guest on tour.

The official synopsis for episode 26 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 10, titled Tears & Loathing In Las Vegas, reads,

"Tears turn to gasps when Safaree brings an uninvited guest to Shekinah's Crying Tour. Scrappy & Bambi try to meet in the middle on Momma Dee. Karlie's surprise pool party makes some waves and sinks her and Sierra's friendship for good."

The synopsis continues,

"The Vegas vacation turns into an interrogation for Safaree when the girls grill him for being present with his new boo while being absent at home."

In a teaser shared by the series on their official Instagram profile, they introduce viewers to Safaree's new lady friend named Kimbella. The two are seen taking a walk and Safaree tells Kimbella that he likes a woman who can hustle and has ambition because all he did was work.

Kimbella shares that she respects his situation. She also tells him that people had the narrative that she was the reason for his divorce. But Safaree denies it and claims that she wasn't the reason. He adds that all he wanted was a healthy co-parenting relationship.

The reality show returned to VH1 with Season 10 after a year-long hiatus

͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏ ً @nickmoneyyyyy this is and will probably always be my favorite moment from love and hip hop atlanta #lhhatl this is and will probably always be my favorite moment from love and hip hop atlanta #lhhatl https://t.co/ZjKasjDOJx

After a year-long hiatus, the famed reality TV series returned earlier this year on VH1. It revolves around the journey of aspiring hip hop artists as they fight through their own personal battles. Some of the cast members who appear on the famed reality TV series include Momma Dee, Safaree Samuels, Scrappy, Rasheeda Frost, Karrie Redd, Bambi, Sierra Gates, Erica Mena, and Yung Joc. Apart from that, Yandy Smith-Harris and her husband Mendeecees also appear on the series.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT only on VH1. Readers can check local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes