What time will The Survivor air on HBO and HBO Max? Release date, trailer, cast and more details explored

The Survivor, the much-awaited biopic directed by Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson, is all set to make its debut on HBO and HBO Max on April 27, 2022. You can watch the small-screen premiere on the channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT, or stream it on HBO Max as soon as it drops.

Written by Justine Juel Gillmer, the biographical drama stars Ben Foster as the Holocaust-survivor, Harry Haft. The movie will chronicle the jaw-dropping story of Haft as he had to fight other prisoners in boxing matches just to survive in the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The response since HBO released the trailer has been highly positive. Viewers cannot wait to watch the inspiring story of Harry Haft unfold on their screen.

All we know about HBO's Harry Haft biopic, The Survivor

The highly anticipated biopic about Harry Haft will premiere on April 27, 2022. You can watch the movie on the HBO cable channel 8 p.m. ET/PT, or you can stream it on HBO Max.

The trailer reveals that the movie is going to be as interesting and as gripping as it sounds. The intensity of the plot will keep the audience invested to know how how Harry Haft deals with the horrific circumstances. Ben Foster as Harry Haft is sure to deliver an excellent performance, if we are judging by the trailer.

HBO has released a synopsis for the biopic along with the trailer and it reads,

"When the Nazis invade Poland, Harry Haft is sent to the Auschwitz extermination camp. He is a powerfully built man, so a charming but sadistic Nazi officer offers him an impossible deal: fight fellow prisoners in the boxing ring for the amusement of his captors, or die. The winner of the bout survives to fight again. The loser is shot or sent to the gas chamber. How far will Harry’s will to live take him? What will he do to escape the death all around him?"

Who are the cast members of The Survivor?

As mentioned before, Ben Foster plays the leading role of Harry Haft. The other significant roles in The Survivor include Vicky Krieps as Miriam Wofsoniker, Peter Sarsgaard as Emory Anderson, Danny DeVito as Charlie Goodman, Billy Magnussen as Schneider and John Leguizamo as Pepe.

Dar Zuzovsky as Leah, Anthony Molinari as Rocky Marciano, Saro Emirez as Peretz Haft and Paul Bates as Louis Barclay complete the cast list.

Don't forget to catch The Survivor, premiering this April 27 (Wednesday), 2022, on HBO and HBO Max.

