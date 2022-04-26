Harry Haft movie cast: Ben Foster as the boxer, Peter Sarsgaard and others star in HBO's biopic, The Survivor

The Survivor, the much-awaited biopic, will arive on HBO and HBO Max on April 27, 2022. The world premiere of the move took place in September 2021. Directed by Oscar-winning Barry Levinson, the biographical drama tells the inspiring but shocking real-life story of Harry Haft, an Auschwitz concentration camp prisoner and survivor who was obligated to box for his survival.

Ben Foster plays the lead character of Harry Haft in The Survivor. Vicky Krieps, Peter Sarsgaard, Billy Magnussen, John Leguizamo, Dar Zuzovsky, Danny DeVito, and Saro Emirez are other prominent names on the cast list.

Justine Juel Gillmer wrote the screenplay for the movie while George Steel served as the cinematographer. Legendary music composer Hans Zimmer is the mastermind behind the film's music.

Cast list of HBO's Harry Haft biopic, The Survivor

Ben Foster as Harry Haft

American actor Ben Foster, best-known for his roles in Alpha Dog (2006), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), 3:10 to Yuma (2007) and Hell or High Water (2016), plays the lead character of Harry Haft in The Survivor.

He has starred in notable movies like The Punisher, Liberty Heights, Get Over It, Big Trouble, Northfork, The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things, Hostage and more. The actor has also featured in noteworthy TV series such as Flash Forward, Freaks and Geeks, Six Feet Under, Boston Public, The Dead Zone, My Name Is Earl, and a few others.

Vicky Krieps as Miriam Wofsoniker

Vicky Krieps, an actress from Luxembourg, will play the pivotal role of Miriam Wofsoniker in the HBO biopic, The Survivor.

The actress has been a part of several well-known movies such as If Not Us, Who?, Anonymous, Hanna, The Treasure Knights and the Secret of Melusina, Before the Winter Chill, A Most Wanted Man, The Chambermaid Lynn, Outside the Box, The Girl in the Spider's Web, and several others.

Peter Sarsgaard as Emory Anderson

The Batman actor, Peter Sarsgaard, is best-known for his portrayal of Charles Lane in Shattered Glass. He will be seen in the role of Emory Anderson in the HBO biopic of Harry Haft.

Ove his long-spanning career, the actor has been a part of several praiseworthy movies such as Dead Man Walking, The Man in the Iron Mask, Desert Blue, Another Day in Paradise, The Salton Sea, Unconditional Love, The Skeleton Key, Lovelace, Blue Jasmine, The Magnificent Seven, The Lie, The Lost Daughter and many others.

He has appeared in notable TV series like Law & Order, New York Undercover, Cracker, Saturday Night Live (host), The Killing, The Slap, The Looming Tower, and Interrogation among others.

More cast members

The Survivor will also feature:

Billy Magnussen as Schneider

John Leguizamo as Pepe

Saro Emirez as Peretz Haft

Danny DeVito as Charlie Goodman

Dar Zuzovsky as Leah

Anthony Molinari as Rocky Marciano

Paul Bates as Louis Barclay

You can watch The Survivor, arriving this Wednesday (April 27) on HBO Max. You can also watch the premier on the HBO channel at 8 pm ET/PT.

