What time will The Voice season 22 episode 12 air on NBC? Release date and more details explored

After an epic episode last night, The Voice is set to air Episode 12 on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The Battles Round will conclude in a new episode after each judge decides which artists to keep and which ones to let go.

Judges Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani will once again make the difficult decision in the new episode. The synopsis of Episode 12 of the Voice, titled The Battles, Part 5, reads:

"The battle rounds conclude as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jimmie Allen, Sean Paul, Charlie Puth and Jazmine Sullivan to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing; each coach has one steal and one save."

The Voice season 22 episode 12 promises musical mastery

In the new episode of The Voice, judges will get one last chance to save or steal their favorite singers on the show as The Battle round will conclude after tonight's episode.

So far, Camila stole Jaeden Luke from Blake. While, Blake stole Jay Allen from Gwen, who stole Sasha Hurtado from Camila. John is the only judge who hasn't used his "steal" yet.

The selected singers will then be trained under The Battle Advisors, Charlie Puth, Jazmine Sullivan, Jimmie Allen, and Sean Paul, for a head-to-head competition to advance to the final.

After the Battle Rounds, the contestants will face each other during the Knockouts. The Knockouts will feature three singers per round, a first in the US edition of the show. In this round, the coaches have to pick only one singer.

After the Knockouts, the remaining singers will move to the final round of The Voice, performing live shows and competing for America's vote.

The finale is expected to be held in December 2022. The winner of The Voice will not only get a record deal with Universal Music Group but will also win $100,000.

About The Voice coaches on their Battle Advisors

Judges John, Gwen, Camila, and Blake have enlisted top performers to help win Season 22 of the NBC singing show.

Judge Blake and John have teamed up with Jimmie and Jazmine as their Battle Advisors, respectively. While new coach Camila has paired up with Charlie to help guide her team through their Battles. Meanwhile, returning coach Gwen has enlisted Sean as her advisor.

The coaches are confident that their advisors will go the extra mile to help them win the show. As per TV Insider, speaking about his Advisor and two-time Grammy winner Jazmine, John said:

“Jazmine has so much experience with performing and telling her story through music. She’s a singer’s singer, and I knew our artists would be excited to get her advice. She brings talent and authenticity.”

Meanwhile, Blake said:

“He’s an incredible performer and so focused on what he does. He brings that focus and great advice to my team.”

Even Gwen believes that "Sean is a talented artist with a diversity of experience" and will direct the contestants in the right way. Meanwhile, Camilla is "thrilled and excited" to have Charlie on her team.

Tune in on Tuesday on NBC to watch the new episode of The Voice.

