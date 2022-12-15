What time will The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more details about the documentary

Netflix is all set to release the much-anticipated documentary THE VOLCANO: Rescue From Whakaari on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET on its platform. The documentary will be a minute-by-minute account of tourists caught in a tragic volcanic eruption while sightseeing on an island off New Zealand in 2019.

A still of Whakaari (Image via Getty Images)

December 9, 2022, marked the three-year anniversary of the Whakaari / White Island volcanic eruption which resulted in the demise of 22 individuals, with several others suffering from fatal injuries and severe burns.

THE VOLCANO: Rescue From Whakaari will also offer an account of the tourists who were present during the disaster and explain how it changed the lives of the victims.

What to expect from THE VOLCANO: Rescue from Whakaari

Directed by Rory Kennedy, THE VOLCANO: Rescue from Whakaari will run for a total of 98 minutes. From the look of the trailer, the audience can expect a haunting narration of the life-altering tragedy from the perspective of the victims as well as the team involved in the rescue mission, including the paramedics from the New Zealand Coastguard.

The trailer also shows a couple, who visited the island for their honeymoon, narrating their recollection of the incident. Reflecting on their near-death experience, the husband shares how he thought he and his bride were going to die on their honeymoon.

The official synopsis of the Netflix documentary reads:

"A close examination of the Whakaari / White Island volcanic eruption of 2019 in which 22 lives were lost."

It further says:

"The film viscerally recounts a day when ordinary people were called upon to do extraordinary things, placing this tragic event within the larger context of nature, resilience, and the power of our shared humanity."

In recent years, Netflix has released many powerful documentaries about real-life incidents and natural catastrophes, and fans have appreciated them for their brilliant production and highly compelling storytelling.

Executive producers of THE VOLCANO: Rescue from Whakaari include Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio with Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

The active stratovolcano island Whakaari / White Island erupted in 2019

A total of forty-seven people were present on Whakaari / White Island when it unexpectedly erupted at 2.11 pm on December 9, 2019. The 47 people on the island at the time of the eruption consisted of 24 Australians, nine Americans, five New Zealanders, four Germans, two Chinese, two Britons, and one person from Malaysia.

Whakaari captured during an eruption (Image via Getty Images)

The only way to make it to the tourist spot is via the sea. Out of the unfortunate 47, 38 of them were passengers on a shore excursion from the cruise ship Ovation of the Seas, which was on a 12-day voyage around New Zealand and had berthed at the Port of Tauranga that morning.

The volcano has erupted a number of times in recent history, with several eruptions occurring throughout the 80s. A major eruption took place in 2000 with smaller ones following in 2012, 2013, and 2016.

Several victims of the catastrophe died during the eruption, while many suffered severe burns and eventually succumbed to their injuries. The bodies of two victims, who were later declared dead, were never found by the authorities.

In December 2019, the New Zealand Police launched an investigation into the disaster in conjunction with WorkSafe New Zealand.

THE VOLCANO: Rescue from Whakaari will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday, December 16, 2022.

