What time will The Walking Dead season 11 episode 24 (series finale) air on AMC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The Walking Dead, one of the most popular shows of all time, is finally ready to call it quits with episode 24 of its 11th season, bringing one of the most iconic stories of recent times to an end. The long-running AMC show survived several scares, character changes, and a rapidly evolving television climate to reach 11 seasons and cement its name as one of the most popular shows in the world. It premiered on Halloween 2010, 12 years ago.

The final episode of The Walking Dead, titled Rest in Peace, will simultaneously air on AMC+ and AMC on November 20, 2022, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. Following its linear broadcast, the episode will be available on AMC+ for streaming. It will conclude the third part of season 11, which originally began in 2021. This episode will also be longer, with reports suggesting that the finale will be 90 minutes long. Other episodes are around 65 minutes long.

Scott M. Gimple @ScottMGimple I'm lucky 4 this show. I'm lucky 4 the stories we got 2 tell & all the people around it, including YOU.



Sasha said, "Little things do end, but it's never the end of everything, because we don't die." I hope u love Sunday, I hope you've loved these 12 years & change. I did. (fin) I'm lucky 4 this show. I'm lucky 4 the stories we got 2 tell & all the people around it, including YOU.Sasha said, "Little things do end, but it's never the end of everything, because we don't die." I hope u love Sunday, I hope you've loved these 12 years & change. I did. (fin) https://t.co/omcSAdjMyy

The Walking Dead season 11, episode 24 (finale) trailer: Fight! Fight! Fight!

Of course, the final episode of The Walking Dead will not be a quiet one. The show, which has captured global attention with its gory and intense depiction of violence, will not be quiet in the finale. The trailer for the upcoming finale depicts how the final episode will be stacked with fights and battles for survival.

This episode may also be filled with many character deaths. Given this is the finale, it won't be very surprising to see some of the main characters being killed off. This episode will feature a heavy fight for survival between the Commonwealth and the Walkers. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"The walkers carve their bloody path across the Commonwealth. They overrun the people mercilessly and cut a deadly swath through the city. Meanwhile, Mercer is stuck in prison until Max and Princess free him. Together with Ezekiel, Maggie and the others, he now has to fight not only against Pamela and her followers, but also against the army of the walkers."

As mentioned in the synopsis, there is plenty to look forward to in this upcoming finale of the show. The 90-minute-episode will both wrap up the long-running series and provide a satisfying final battle that TV audiences will remember for quite some time to come. This episode is directed by Greg Nicotero.

Ahead of the episode's premiere at 9 pm EST, there will be a red carpet event at 8:30 pm EST on AMC. The episode will also be followed by Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Finale, a follow-up talk show to the intense finale of The Walking Dead.

Though the long-running show is coming to an end, in essence, there is still a lot left to explore in this universe. There are already multiple spinoffs and prequels on their way to the network, with The Walking Dead: Dead City being one of the most anticipated ones. There are two ongoing spinoffs as well.

The AMC show premieres on November 20, 2022, at 9 pm EST.

