What time will Titans season 4 episode 10 air on HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more explored

HBO's DC superhero series, Titans, returned for its fourth run in November 2022 and is now nearing the end of the season. The series, created by Geoff Johns, Akiva Goldsman, and Greg Berlanti, is one of the most popular American superhero television shows to have ever been made. The first installment of the series was released on October 12, 2018, and owing to its enormous success, the show was renewed for subsequent seasons.

In the previous episode of the ongoing series, viewers saw Tim and Bernard looking for their friends. However, after a disagreement, the two went their own ways, only to return. Viewers also saw Dick and Kory succumb to the control of Caul’s Folly. It was, therefore, a good thing that Bernard returned, otherwise Dick, Kory, and the rest of the town would have been stuck in Caul’s Folly.

In episode 9, Where’s My Gar, viewers saw Garfield Logan return after the mid-season finale last year. Fans are excited to find out what is in store for him and if he is really the one to save the Titans. Hopefully, episode 10 will have some answers in store for us.

Titans season 4 episode 10 will air on April 27, and likely document the Titans pursuing Mother Mayhem

The upcoming episode of the HBO series, titled Game Over, premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 3 am ET or 12 am PT. Since it is an HBO original show, viewers can only watch the new episode on the HBO Max streaming platform with a subscription.

Season 4 of the show has 12 episodes. The first half of the series aired last year, and the second part is currently airing. The popular superhero show is scheduled to end on May 11, 2023.

What to expect from episode 10 of Titans season 4?

In episode 10 of the latest installment, it is unlikely that viewers will see Gar rejoining immediately. Instead, the focus will shift back to the rest of the Titans pursuing Mother Mayhem and Sebastian. Furthermore, fans can anticipate Red's arrival, and perhaps the key to defeating Trigon will be found here.

However, it remains to be seen whether Conner will be the villain or if he will be redeemed. Meanwhile, Dick and Kory's romance is expected to develop further, mostly to make Kory’s inevitable prophesied death more impactful.

As the installment nears the end, things are are inevitably heating up. At this rate, viewers can expect the HBO series to present them with a jolting conclusion. However, fans will have to wait for the last two episodes to find out how the events eventually unfold. Watch the trailer for more on what to expect from the closing episodes of the DC superhero series.

Titans Season 4: Who are the cast members?

Take a look at the returning characters for the upcoming episode:

Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson

Ryan Potter as Gar Logan

Anna Diop as Kory Anders

Joshua Orpin as Connor Kent

Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth

Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake

Lisa Ambalavanar as Jinx

Joseph Morgan as Sebastian Blood

Franka Potente as Mother Mayhem

Titus Welliver as Lex Luthor

Catch the upcoming episode of Titans on HBO Max as we gear up for the finale, which is near.

