What time will Trees of Peace air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more about the survival drama

Netflix's new survival drama Trees of Peace will premiere on June 10, 2022. The film depicts the plight of four women during the Rwandan genocide. According to the official synopsis:

''Four women from different backgrounds fore an unbreakable sisterhood while trapped and in hiding during the genocide in Rwanda. Inspired by true events.''

What we know from the trailer of Netflix's Trees of Peace

Trees of Peace is arrives on Netflix on June 10, 2022, at midnight PT.

The official trailer for the film, released on May 13, 2022, offers a peek into one of the most brutal chapters in modern history - The Rwandan Genocide. In the trailer, four women seem to be sitting in a basement for days, planning how to escape. The tension in the scenes is almost palpable, lending to it a claustrophobic feel, thereby making it a thrilling drama.

The film also explores how these four women, all hailing from entirely different social backgrounds, manage to forge a bond during a brutal period in their country's history. Viewers can expect a nuanced portrait of the historical event, which has thus far not been covered extensively in cinema and television.

Fans of historical films like Schindler's List, 12 Years a Slave, and The Pianist should not miss out on this release, as it depicts one of the most critical periods in modern history, not only managing to capture its violence but also highlighting its raw, emotional undertones.

The cast list for Trees of Peace

The movie stars Eiliane Umuhire in one of the pivotal roles, as Annick. Prior to this, the actress has appeared in numerous films, including Neptune Forest and Birds are Singing in Kigali. Umuhire dominates the trailer with her impeccable screen presence and is expected to deliver a memorable performance that could mark a significant turning point in her career.

Besides Umuhire, the film also features Zimbabwean-Australian star Charmaine Bingwa in the role of Jeanette. Bingwa is also known for her performance in various movies and television shows, including The Good Fight, Black Box and Nekrotronic, among others.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie stars several other notable cast members in significant supporting roles, including:

Ella Cannon as Peyton

Bola Koleosho as Mutesi

Tongayi Chirisa as Francois

Jamal Akakpo as Lt. Ngeze

Evan Alex ss Daniel

The film is directed by Alanna Brown, who makes her directorial debut with it.

What was the Rwandan genocide?

The Rwandan genocide occurred in 1994, between the months of April and July. During this period, several members of the Tutsi community, along with some from the Hutu and Twa communities, were murdered. According to various reports, approximately 500,000 to 662,000 members of the Tutsi community were killed, in a mass murder during that period, which left the world shocked.

Don't forget to watch Trees of Peace on Netflix , streaming from June 10, 2022.

