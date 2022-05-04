What time will Under the Banner of Heaven episode 3 air on Hulu? Release date, plot, and more about Andrew Garfield's show

After its brilliant premiere last week, Under the Banner of Heaven is all set for a new episode on May 5, 2022.

With its two-episode premiere on April 28, Hulu's crime drama series established the crime and the setting perfectly.

The third episode, titled Surrender, will dive deeper into the Mormon religion. It will also follow detectives Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham) and Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) as they investigate the gruesome murder case of a mother and her infant daughter.

The show, based on John Krakauer’s true-crime novel, will have a serious test waiting for Pyre in the next episode, with his faith and worldview set to be shaken.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Under the Banner of Heaven.

Under the Banner of Heaven episode 3 synopsis: Faith has been broken, tears must be cried

From the very beginning, Under the Banner of Heaven has established that faith is one of the most important parts of the story.

The show revolves around Mormonism. The first two episodes already hinted at the threat of people with extreme faith.

The upcoming episode will dive deeper into that world, exploring the imminent danger the detectives face themselves.

The second episode ended with a cliffhanger, with Detective Taba reaching the cabin in the woods. This is where they believe Ron (Sam Worthington) and Dan Lafferty (Wyatt Russell) are possibly hiding.

With two Lafferty brothers already with the police, arresting Ron and Dan could lead them to a resolution and the truth. However, it may be more complicated than that.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"The ongoing investigation leads Pyre and Taba into the woods where they unearth information that challenges Pyre's own faith."

The synopsis hints at a shocking revelation for the detectives, something that will shake up Jeb Pyre's faith in the religion.

Jeb is by far the most compelling fictional addition to the true-crime story. A detective tortured by a battle with his own faith makes things far more interesting.

When will the upcoming episode of Under the Banner of Heaven air?

It's hard to decipher Hulu's schedule, as it has a different timetable for all shows. Under the Banner of Heaven released two episodes in its first week but will continue to release one episode every Thursday.

The upcoming episode of the show will air on May 5, 2022, on Hulu at 12.01 AM ET.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh