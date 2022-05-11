What time will Under the Banner of Heaven episode 4 air? 

After a great start and an intriguing build-up, Under the Banner of Heaven is all set to air its fourth episode on May 12, 2022, at 12.00 AM ET. The FX series on Hulu stars the prolific Andrew Garfield as Jeff Pyre, a conflicted detective investigating the gruesome murder of Brenda Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her infant daughter in the backdrop of Mormon spirituality.

Titled Church and State, the upcoming episode will dive deeper into the world of the Mormon religion and Jeff Pyre's growing dilemma between his religion and duty. The previous episode focused on the arrest and confessions of Sam Lafferty (Rory Culkin), who indicated that he had a clue about Brenda's murder.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Under the Banner of Heaven.

Under the Banner of Heaven episode 4 promo: The debate of the church

The promo for the upcoming episode of Under the Banner of Heaven sees Jeff Pyre in a further compromising position, this time from the Church. The story of the show, which is adapted from Jon Krakauer’s non-fiction novel of the same name, is predominantly based on real events surrounding the Mormon community. Hence, it was only a matter of time before the Church stepped in.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"The investigation intensifies after Pyre uncovers details of the Lafferty family's fundamentalist beliefs, sparking a search for missing Lafferty brothers, Ron and Dan, and putting Pyre at odds with his own church leaders."

The belief system is a major problem for both the Church and the Lafferty family. Over the past three episodes, the slow revelation of their belief system has been a crucial part of the tale. This episode will follow suit.

natali :) @johnyramos14 I love watching Andrew’s character question his faith more and more each episode. He reflects it very well on his face without any words. I’m so intrigued what’s coming next episode #UnderTheBannerOfHeaven I love watching Andrew’s character question his faith more and more each episode. He reflects it very well on his face without any words. I’m so intrigued what’s coming next episode #UnderTheBannerOfHeaven https://t.co/BjYqvOPM3f

Moreover, the previous episodes each dealt with the arrest and interrogation of one of the Lafferty brothers. This episode will see Detective Pyre and Detective Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham) search for the remaining two brothers, Ron Lafferty (Sam Worthington) and Dan Lafferty (Wyatt Russell).

Courtney Hunt worked as a director for the upcoming episode of the show with a script from Gina Welch.

When will the upcoming episode of Under the Banner of Heaven air?

The upcoming episode of the true-crime miniseries will drop on May 12, 2022, on Hulu at 12.00 AM ET. There will be three more episodes of the show after this, dropping every subsequent Thursday.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul