What time will Under the Banner of Heaven episode 5 air on Hulu? 

Under the Banner of Heaven is all set to air a new episode this week with One Mighty and Strong continuing the story of the two detectives, Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham) and Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield), who will dive deeper than ever in the gruesome murder case set against the backdrop of misguided religious practices.

So far, the series has been able to depict faith in a completely different light, especially with the addition of Jeb Pyre's perspective on the already haunting story adapted from the true-crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer. The previous episode revealed the fundamentalist Mormon beliefs of Dan Lafferty (Wyatt Russell) and his older brother Ron Lafferty (Sam Worthington).

The upcoming episode of Under the Banner of Heaven will drop on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 12.00 AM ET on Hulu. Read on for more details.

Under the Banner of Heaven episode 5 promo: The story of Brenda Lafferty?

With only two episodes to go before the mini-series wraps up, it is time for the show to dive into the past timeline depicting the circumstances and the eventual murder of Brenda Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones). The previous episode almost made it evident that Brenda's murder was due to religious differences and the strong Lafferty belief that they are above the law.

The worst part about this murder (and whoever the murderers are) is that Brenda and her infant daughter may not be the last ones. The synopsis for the upcoming episode of Under the Banner of Heaven hints at a possible bigger picture where the murderers are planning more such killings in the name of the Mormon religion.

The official synopsis released by Hulu reads:

"With evidence now pointing squarely toward fundamentalist Mormonism, Pyre turns to LDS Church leaders for guidance but is met with roadblocks; undeterred, he discovers a list of names Brenda's killers plan to murder next."

The LDS church has also been a part of the storyline, especially from the previous episode. This upcoming episode will see Jeb Pyre reach out for help from the church. This will not necessarily end on a positive note, with the church holding onto its own set of staunch beliefs.

Sam Lafferty (Rory Culkin) has already revealed the infamous "holy list" in the previous episode, and the upcoming episode will continue to deal with it and its repercussions.

The upcoming episode is directed by Dustin Lance Black, who also created the show and serves as the executive producer.

When will the upcoming episode of Under the Banner of Heaven drop on Hulu?

The upcoming episode of the true-crime mini-series will air on May 19, 2020, at 12.00 PM ET. The first four episodes of the series are now streaming on Hulu.

Edited by Somava