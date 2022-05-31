What time will Under the Banner of Heaven episode 7 (finale) air on Hulu? All about Andrew Garfield's show

Hulu's Under the Banner of Heaven, starring Andrew Garfield in the lead role, is set to air its finale on June 2, 2022. The 7-episode miniseries premiered on April 28, 2022, and received critical acclaim for its gripping storyline, thematic depth, and central performances. The official synopsis of the show reads:

''As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith.''

Read further ahead to find out the season finale's release time, recap, and more details.

Under the Banner of Heaven finale release time on Hulu, recap and other details

Fans can tune into Hulu to watch the finale of Under the Banner of Heaven on June 2, 2022, at 12.01 AM ET. Titled Blood Atonement, the episode is roughly an hour long and is expected to provide a thrilling ending, with Jeb, Brenda, and Ron caught up in critical junctures of the story.

In the sixth episode, titled Revelation, Ron takes up the role of ''The One Mighty and Strong.'' Meanwhile, Brenda decides to divorce Allen; however, the Mormom folks ask her not to divorce her husband. The protagonist Jeb Pyre is forever shattered by the shocking truths uncovered in the case and starts questioning his own faith and belief system.

The episode is tense throughout, and it keeps true to the show's overall tone with a subtle, slow-burn approach that allows for thematic exploration and emotional involvement in the characters. Andrew Garfield once again impresses in the lead performance whilst Sam Worthington and Daisy Edgar-Jones provide wonderful support with equally impressive performances. With several crucial events taking place, the episode beautifully sets up the finale that's expected to provide a fitting end to the story much awaited by fans.

Under the Banner of Heaven trailer

On March 29, 2022, FX Networks dropped the official trailer for Under the Banner of Heaven, increasing anticipation among fans. The gritty trailer offers a peek into the show's dystopian world as protagonist Jeby Pyre gets embroiled in a complex web of murders, religion, faith, and love. Based on Jon Krakauer's book of the same name, the miniseries focuses on the real-life murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her infant daughter in the Salt Lake Valley.

The series offers an unflinching look at the disturbing truths about the numerous practices of the FLDS Church. The show received widespread critical acclaim for its sharp writing and thematic depth. The lead performance by Andrew Garfield also received high praise from critics.

The original novel by Jon Krakauer is also an acclaimed work of nonfiction, with several critics naming it as one of the best true crime books ever written. Krakaeur was also involved in the making of a documentary based on the bizarre practices of Mormonism, titled Prophet's Prey.

You can watch Under the Banner of Heaven season finale on Hulu on June 2, 2022, at 12.01 AM ET.

