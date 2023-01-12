What time will Walker: Independence episode 8 air on The CW? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Walker: Independence is all set to return from its mid-season hiatus that began over a month ago. Needless to say, fans of this popular spinoff were not exactly happy about having to wait so long for the new episode. The Walker spinoff will air its next episode on January 12, 2023, at 9.00 pm EST.

The series concluded its initial run with episode 7, titled The Owl and the Arrow. The mid-season finale ended with some solid excitement and a lot to take in. A promo for the upcoming episode, titled The Death of Mary Collins, hints that there is indeed a lot to be excited about for this week's Walker: Independence.

Walker Independence @CWWalkerIND He will get to the bottom of it. Catch up before a new episode this Thursday: go.cwtv.com/streamWKItw He will get to the bottom of it. Catch up before a new episode this Thursday: go.cwtv.com/streamWKItw https://t.co/4X7TnFbYXu

Walker: Independence season 1, episode 8 promo: New characters and a possible time jump?

Walker: Independence concluded its initial uninterrupted run on November 17, 2022. Since then, a lot has been left unresolved about the plot of the show.

One of the things that seem imminent in the promo for the upcoming episode is a slight time jump. Additionally, the stylized 21-second promo also hints that fans will get to meet Abby's (played by Katherine McNamara) sister, a character who has been frequently mentioned in past episodes.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, titled The Death of Mary Collins, reads:

"Abby finds her secret identity in jeopardy when an estranged family member arrives in town and demands Tom's help finding Liam Collins' missing wife; a restless Hoyt reconnects with his outlaw roots; Kai contemplates his future."

This episode is directed by Pamela Romanowski and written by Margaret Lebron. The cast for the upcoming episode includes Katherine McNamara as Abby Walker, Matt Barr as Hoyt Rawlins, Katie Findlay as Kate Carver, Greg Hovanessian as Tom Davidson, Philemon Chambers as Augustus, Justin Johnson Cortez as Calian, Lawrence Kao as Kai, and Gabriela Quezada as Lucia Reyes.

More about Walker: Independence

Walker Independence @CWWalkerIND Abby will do what it takes to find justice. A new episode of #WalkerIndependence airs Thursday at 9/8c. Abby will do what it takes to find justice. A new episode of #WalkerIndependence airs Thursday at 9/8c. https://t.co/64Rdfnu4pM

Walker: Independence is a Western drama show that is a prequel to the television series Walker. It premiered on October 6, 2022. The series is slated for a 10-episode run, and fans can't wait to see what the upcoming episodes have in store for them.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Set in the late 1800s, an origin story of the series 'Walker,' 'Walker Independence' follows Abby Walker, an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets."

It continues:

"Abby runs into Hoyt Rawlins, a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark, until she turns the tables on him. In seeking justice for her husband, Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby's husband's killer, and vow to save Independence -- a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems."

The upcoming episode of Walker: Independence will premiere on January 12, 2023, on The CW.

