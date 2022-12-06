Peacock's upcoming true crime docuseries, Who Killed Jenni Rivera?, is all set to premiere on the platform on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 3.01 am ET. The series delves deep into the life and work of noted singer Jenni Rivera and explores the circumstances surrounding her mysterious death in a plane crash in 2012.

An investigation was subsequently launched, but a clear reason regarding the plane crash could not be discovered. The upcoming docuseries is produced by Cio Lorenzo, Stephen Land, and Raul Mateu.

Who Killed Jenni Rivera? on Peacock: Plot, trailer, and more details

Peacock dropped the official trailer for the true-crime docuseries on November 23, 2022, and it offers a peek into the coverage of Jenni Rivera's death in 2012. The trailer shows various people talking about the singer's death and the mysterious circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Overall, the trailer for Who Killed Jenni Rivera? maintains a mysterious tone that fans of true crime documentaries will certainly love. It promises to present a multi-faceted portrait of the singer's life and death. Along with the trailer, Peacock's YouTube channel also shared the official synopsis of Who Killed Jenni Rivera? which states:

"A celebration of the life and an exploration of the mysterious death of award-winning Latin superstar Jenni Rivera. Through intimate footage and interviews delving into the still undetermined causes of the horrific 2012 crash of her plane outside Monterrey, Mexico, it provides an in-depth look at the real story and continuing questions behind the accident and events leading up to it.

Based on the synopsis and trailer for the documentary, viewers can look forward to a gripping documentary that explores the facets of Jenni Rivera's tragic death and its investigation.

Who Killed Jenni Riveri has interviews with various people who knew the singer. This helps provide viewers with a clear picture of the events that led to the crash and the mysterious circumstances surrounding it.

Who Killed Jenni Rivera? has three episodes, with a runtime of one hour for each episode. All episodes are expected to premiere on the same day on December 6, 2022.

A quick look at Jenni Rivera's work

Jenni Rivera was a prominent Latin pop singer who garnered mainstream popularity in the mid-2000s following the release of her hit album, Parrandera, Rebelde y Atrevida. The album featured many memorable tracks, including Parrandera, Rebelde y Atrevida, La Mentada Contestada, De Contrabando, and No Me Pregunten Por Él, to name a few.

Jenni Rivera continued her success over the next several years, releasing many more albums like Mi Vida Loca, Joyas Prestadas: Pop, La Gran Señora, and many more. Some of Rivera's signature songs include Las Malandrinasi, Querida Socia, and La Gran Señora, to name a few.

Over the years, Jenni Rivera has garnered massive commercial success and was considered to be among the leading figures in the Regional Mexican pop genre. Her unique style of music incorporates various elements of traditional pop, Mexican music, and Latin pop. One of the best-selling regional Mexican pop stars in music history, Jenni Rivera continues to enjoy a large fanbase from around the world.

Don't forget to catch Who Killed Jenni Rivera? on Peacock on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

