What time will Winning Time Episode 6 air on HBO and HBO Max? Release date, plot and more about the show

Winning Time is scheduled to air its sixth episode on HBO on April 10, 2022. Season 1 of the sports drama is scheduled for 10 episodes and HBO has already aired five. The second half of the series is about to start, and we are ready for it.

Winning Time, the HBO sports drama, follows the the professional and personal lives of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s. The series is based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s by Jeff Pearlman. It depicts the dramatic Showtime era and the story of stars such as Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Winning Time recap of Episode 5 and what to expect next

The fifth episode ended on a high note with the team on a roll, winning one game after another and quickly rising up the standings. Since McKinney’s efforts were paying off, he decided to spend some time away from the basketball court to play tennis with Paul Westhead. An accident befell him on the way and he sustained a severe head injury. There is no doubt that this will be a major setback in the Lakers’ season. With they be able to get to the next level? This will be the question haunting us for the rest of the season.

The promo for the sixth episode gives us hope about seeing the Lakers flourishing, be it whether Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discovering more of his inner fight or Magic Johnson pushing himself to reach the next level. We might even see Buss having to answer some financial questions and make some decisions considering how an investment the team is. The promo for the next episode also builds up on Buss' daughter who would be taking over the management.

When and where to watch the upcoming episode?

Winning Time drops a new episode every Sunday on HBO. The show is also available to stream on HBO Max, a paid subscription, for viewers without a cable network. Once viewers sign up for the subscription, they will be able to watch a number of shows including Winning Time.

Episode 6, titled 'Memento Mori,' will release on Sunday April 10, 2022, at 9pm (ET). It is expected to be roughly 50-58 minutes long. For viewers who have missed the previous episodes or would like to have a recap of the latest episode, HBO Max has all the episodes available to stream.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee