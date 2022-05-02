What time will Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty episode 9 air on HBO and HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more about the show

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is at one of its most delicate and interesting phases. With the ninth episode of the first season set to air on May 1, 2022, the show is ready to deal with some kind of "loss," perhaps in a good way. This is also the penultimate episode of the show, with the finale set for May 8, 2022.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty has so far depicted the slow rise of the LA Lakers to the peak of the basketball world. Most recently, it dived into the intriguing 1979-80 season, retelling the grandiose story of what many would consider the greatest era for basketball.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 1, episode 8 plot: The rapidly approaching playoffs

Titled Acceptable Loss, the upcoming episode will deal with the LA Lakers' approaching playoffs in the backdrop of the moral and psychological dilemma that comes with running a big team. The previous episode's ending saw a determined Magic Mike (Quincy Isaiah), motivated by Jerry West (Jason Clarke), promising to lead the team to the NBA championship.

It is clear that the coaching problem has not been resolved yet but the team has come far away from the days of constant struggle. At the end of the day, rising up the ladder has its own set of problems.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by HBO, reads:

"As the playoffs approach, Buss enlists West's help for a fateful decision. Meanwhile, Kareem gives Haywood an ultimatum."

There are a few things that are clear from the synopsis of the episode. Firstly, there will be a big decision for Jerry Buss (John C. Riley) to make, so much so that he will require the help of Jerry West. Considering the title mentions an "acceptable loss," you can expect something to go in the bad direction.

The show has been renewed for a second season, so the story of the LA Lakers is far from over.

When will Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty air?

The star-studded sports drama series will come out with a new episode on May 1, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET. It will simultaneously premiere on HBO and HBO Max. Stay tuned for more updates.

