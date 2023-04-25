What time will Workin' Moms season 7 (series finale) air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more explored

Fans of the popular Netflix series, Workin' Moms, are eagerly anticipating the release of season 7, which is set to air on April 26, 2023, at 12 am ET. This is an exciting milestone for fans as this season marks the finale of this beloved show.

With its witty writing and relatable characters, Workin' Moms has become a staple in Netflix’s lineup of binge-worthy shows that keeps viewers coming back for more. So grab some popcorn and get ready to say goodbye to Kate Foster (Catherine Reitman), Anne Carlson (Dani Kind), Frankie Coyne (Juno Rinaldi), and Jenny Matthews (Jessalyn Wanlim).

Per Variety magazine, here’s what the writers said about the final season:

“To hear that people not only watched it but felt really seen by it or identified with it, I [began feeling] a responsibility in making the show,”

Adding on:

“Not that I’m so important, but I felt a responsibility to the people who identify with it.”

Workin' Moms season 7 will potentially address season 6's cliffhangers

Set in Toronto, Workin' Moms follows a diverse group of women who navigate motherhood and their careers with humor and heart. As season 7 begins, audiences can expect more workplace drama and personal developments as these moms tackle new challenges both at home and at work.

Much like previous seasons, viewers can expect a witty and realistic portrayal of modern motherhood as they follow four workin' moms who navigate the challenges of balancing career aspirations with family responsibilities. While plot details remain under wraps, fans can anticipate plenty of relatable moments in store for them.

In the final episode of season 6, titled No One's Coming, the main characters face significant changes in their personal and professional lives. Kate faces the possibility of losing her job, and her husband Nathan must deal with the consequences of his infidelity. Anne discovers that she is pregnant and must navigate the challenges of being a single parent.

Jenny deals with her separation from Ian, and Frankie struggles to maintain her relationship with Giselle. Meanwhile, Val took a bold step into her career as Sloane and Lionel navigated their complicated relationship.

Overall, the final episode of season 6 is a poignant exploration of the challenges faced by working moms in their personal and professional lives. It provides closure to many of the storylines that have been developed throughout the series while also leaving room for future development in future seasons.

Workin' Mom's season 6 left viewers on an emotional rollercoaster with some major cliffhangers - will Kate pursue her dreams of starting her own business? Will Anne finally find happiness after her divorce? What about Frankie's relationship with Giselle? With so many loose ends to tie up, it's sure to be a finale that won't disappoint.

The new season of Workin' Moms will continue where the previous season left off. Kate has learned how to let go of her workaholic personality and simply wants her family to be happy, even if that means letting Nathan Jr. (Kyle Breitkopf) live with his aunt. The show's season 6 finale saw Sloane balancing being a working mom and her new baby. Jenny is unemployed, and Anne is trying to save her marriage with Lionel (Ryan Belleville) while attending anger management classes.

So join the hype train and stay tuned for updates on Workin' Moms season 7's release date – you don't want to miss out on this epic conclusion to one of Netflix's most beloved series.

