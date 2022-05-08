Workin' Moms season 6 cast list: Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, and others star in Netflix series

Workin' Moms, a Canadian comedy-drama TV series, is set to drop its season 6 on Netflix on Tuesday, May 10, at 12.00 am ET/3.00 am PT starring Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, and Philip Sternberg.

Thanks to well-developed characters, an intricate plot, and an original subject matter, the comedy-drama was a major hit with the general audience.

There is a new perspective on the difficulties women confront in their professional and personal lives in this show. Season 6 of Workin' Moms will launch on Netflix on May 10, 2022.

Catherine Reitman and Dani Kind return to Workin' Moms S6 as leads

After making its debut on CBC Television in January 2017, Workin' Moms quickly gained popularity and has become a Netflix favorite since it was launched on the platform. Reports state that season 5 the show is presently on Netflix's Top 10 list, and fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting season 6.

Kate Foster (Catherine Reitman), Anne Carlson (Dani Kind), Jenny Matthews (Jessalyn Wanlim), and Frankie Coyne (Frankie Coyne) are the main characters in the show. The ladies all come from diverse backgrounds, yet they become friends who help each other through crises, relationship hurdles, and other similar problems.

Furthermore, the full cast list for season 6 is as follows:

Catherine Reitman as Kate Foster Dani Kind as Anne Carlson Juno Rinaldi as Frankie Coyne Jessalyn Wanlim as Jenny Matthew Katherine Barrell as Alicia Rutherford Philip Sternberg as Nathan Foster Sarah McVie as Valerie “Val” Szalinsky Ryan Belleville as Lionel Carlson Peter Keleghan as Richard Nikki Duval as Rosie Phillips Dennis Andres as Ian Matthews Sadie Munroe as Alice Carlson Kevin Vidal as Mo Daniel Nelu Handa as Jade Olunike Adeliyi as Giselle Bois

How did season 5 end?

Towards the end of season 5, Kate makes a pivotal decision that ultimately leads her back to Toronto. After finally standing up to herself, Frankie has gained a renewed sense of self-confidence, while Anne is excitedly waiting for comments on her novel. In the end, Jenny's lies come back to haunt her in a significant and life-altering manner.

The fifth season of the comedy series was launched on the streaming platform in June 2021. Workin' Moms S6 premiered on CBC Canada's main network in January 2022. The last episode of season 6, Grow If You Want, was broadcast on CBC on April 12. As a result, the season will now be released on Netflix on May 10, over a month after the finale airing.

Moreover, adding to all Workin' Moms fans' excitement, the show has further been renewed for a season 7, which will most likely arrive during Spring-Summer 2023.

