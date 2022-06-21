Twitter flooded with "sad" posts after Workin' Moms Season 7 announcement

Series creator, director, and star Catherine Reitman announced that the upcoming seventh season of Workin' Moms will be the last of the acclaimed Canadian drama. Reitman, who plays Kate Foster in the series that has won hearts since its premiere in 2017, made the announcement this Monday on her social media handles.

In a video she uploaded on Instagram, Reitman said, "And so, it is with love and gratitude that I’m announcing season seven as our final season."

Needless to say, fans of the long-running comedy-drama have come out to express their sadness and disappointment about the show's ending. At the same time, some have lauded the decision, saying it is better to end it at a high point than drag it out and spoil the narrative.

The show has aired six successful seasons since its premiere on Canadian television in 2017. Two years later, Netflix took international broadcasting rights and the show has built a loyal fanbase around the world since then.

On a positive note, Reitman did announce a whole new season.

The previous season left a lot of strings unfurled. The 13-episode final season may fix all of that before we say our final goodbyes to all the memorable characters. The final season is expected to be released in early 2023 in Canada and the international release will follow shortly after.

In her announcement about the series' end, Catherine Reitman said:

"To our incredible fans, making this show has been the ride of my life...Philip [Sternberg] and I hit the ground, day one of Season 1, with a three-month old and a two-year-old, watching as we pressed forward on one mission: to tell the stories of four flawed mothers, who dared to be something beyond their nurseries."

She continued:

"Going to work every day, whether in the room with our brilliant writers, on set with our extraordinary cast, or in post with the best producing team in the business, has cemented in me the importance of telling stories that have meaning, surrounded by artisans who get it...But like any story, there must be an ending. And so, it is with love and gratitude that I’m announcing Season 7 as our final season...To those of you who’ve stopped me on the street, to share your love of the show – I see you. I hear you. And I thank you."

Although Catherine made a few very good points about Workin' Moms, fans of the show are still visibly saddened about its imminent end.

How are fans reacting to the new Workin' Moms announcement?

Most fans of Workin' Moms expressed their dismay on social media platforms, including Twitter. Some fans claimed that although they didn't like kids, the show "has everything," adding that they loved every minute of it.

Workin' Moms has managed to build quite a fan following in the past years, and the ending is a big deal for now.

While most fans expressed their dismay, others noted how wonderful the series has been and how much Workin' Moms has impacted their lives.

There is still some time to go before the final season of Workin' Moms premieres and till then, it is best to celebrate the beautiful run of a brilliant show.

