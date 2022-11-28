What time will Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 air on Paramount? Release date, plot and more details explored

Yellowstone Season 5 is already on the go and is off to a splendid start with the premiere of the show breaking the record of viewership for the series. This season is the longest, and Paramount is hoping to rake in even better ratings in the upcoming months.

Named Horses in Heaven, episode 4 of Yellowstone season 5 shows Governor John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) trying to make certain changes to the capitol while also clashing with Market Equities executive Sarah Atwood (played by Dawn Oliveri) who wants to defeat him. The episode will premiere at 8 pm on Sunday, November 27, on the Paramount Network.

Viewers can also watch the episodes live for free with Philo, which offers a free trial of Fubo TV. The episode is also available on Sling TV, Youtube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Yellowstone season 5 episode 4: What to expect from the upcoming episode?

John Dutton is now the governor of Montana and is trying to execute his power in places under his control. The first three episodes of season 5 have shown that John is taking his time and is patient with his decisions. He is also concentrating on keeping the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch in proper shape.

One obstacle he is facing is Market Equities, which is scheming to turn Montana into an industrial hub, properly made for the urban dwellers of New York and California.

There is a lot more coming up in episode 4 of season 5 according to the synopsis of the episode on Paramount. John's daughter is already determined to control Jamie (Wes Bentley) and make him do what she wants. Jamie is confused about his own political beliefs.

Other plot advancements can happen in the lives of Beth and Rip, especially after Beth was arrested in a bar brawl. Kayce (Luke Grimes) and his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) were also facing problems in the previous episode because Monica was recovering from a car accident that resulted in her miscarriage.

Yellowstone tells the story of the Dutton family, who are the largest ranch owners in Montana. The show revolves around all the family drama bordering the Broken Rock Indian Reservation National Park.

In the latest episode, fans are anticipating information about the developments in the lives of the various characters, especially Beth. Will Beth be in jail? What will Jamie do now? What will happen to Monica and Kayce?

All these questions will be answered in episode 4 of season 5 of Yellowstone on Sunday, November 27, at 8 pm ET on Paramount Network.

