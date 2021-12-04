When will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode 6 air? Release date, trailer, and more

Paramount’s hit series, Yellowstone, is all set to return with a new episode this Sunday. The upcoming episode, titled “I Want to be Him”, will focus majorly on John Dutton and show’s new character Summer Higgins.

The official synopsis of Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 6 reads:

“Beth confronts her father’s houseguest; Kayce and his family search for a new home; Jamie seeks answers from Garrett; Lloyd loses his cool.”

The new episode will premiere on December 5 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Where to watch Yellowstone Episode 6?

New episodes in the series air every Sunday on the Paramount Network. If anyone doesn’t have access to the channel, they can opt for different live streaming services to get Paramount. Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Philo are some options.

The latest episode also becomes available on the network’s website after its premiere on cable.

What to expect from I Want to be Him?

In “I Want to be Him,” John takes Higgins to the ranch so she can understand his side while he understands her point of view. Beth is not happy with Higgins’ presence in the house, as per the trailer of Yellowstone episode 6.

Viewers can expect Monica and Kayce’s newfound happiness going down the hill soon. Lloyd’s time is ticking as he can be expected to try and kill Walker.

Jamie is in a fight over his identity, whether he wants to be loyal to the Duttons or be a father to his son. He might leave Yellowstone behind to start a new life with Christina and their son. Plus, Jamie might not reveal the truth to John about the attack.

Episode 5 recap

Previously, in “Under a Blanket of Red”, Higgins-led protestors were seen outside Kayce’s office, and they were later put into jail. John is familiar with the surname, and thus, bails her out and welcomes her to Yellowstone.

Beth accepted the job at Market Equities, and on her first day, she asked Schwartz & Meyer to fire all the staff and shift the operation to Montana. Meanwhile, Monica, Kayce, and Tate are back to the reservation, where their bond has gotten stronger.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jamie is still silent about the fact that his biological father Garrett hired Riggins to attack the Duttons. Jimmy is at the 6666 ranch for training, and Lloyd’s anger toward Walker is going to a new level.

Edited by Ravi Iyer