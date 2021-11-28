When will 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Episode 5 air? Release date and more

Paramount’s hit series, Yellowstone, is on its way to releasing its next episode. The fourth season started with an attack on the Dutton family, and now, significant development has been shown in the last episode.

Previously, in "Winning or Learning," John was still searching for the person who wanted him, Kayce and Beth dead. While Dutton members are trying to move on from the incident to start a new phase of their lives, Jamie discovers a shocking truth.

Toward the end of Yellowstone episode 4, Jamie finds out that Riggie, the person behind the Dutton attack, was a cellmate of his biological father, Garrett.

Now, in the upcoming episode of Yellowstone, Jamie has to decide where his loyalty lies.

New episode premieres this Sunday

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 5, titled “Under a Blanket of Red,” is all set to premiere Sunday, November 28. It will air at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on the Paramount network.

Viewers can also opt for different streaming services, such as Sling TV, fuboTV, Philo, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV, to watch the show.

'Yellowstone' Episode 5 promo

In the upcoming fifth episode, a lot can be seen to happen. John’s children are leaving to do their own thing, and if Yellowstone is ever under attack again, there won’t be many people to defend it.

Beth is ready to accept a job at Market Equities offered by CEO Caroline Warner, but on her own terms that could benefit the Duttons. This move of hers might help her dig deep to look out for her nemesis.

Kayce, Tate, and Monica leave Yellowstone, while Jamie has a big decision to make. After finding out that Garrett might be behind the murder attempt, he has to choose between his own blood and the Duttons.

Plus, actress Piper Perabo as Summer Higgins will appear in episode 5. She is a Portland resident who is a protester against the slaughter of animals. She is seen calling John “the big boss” in the promo.

What to expect from ‘Under a Blanket of Red’?

Going by the episode’s title "Under a blanket of Red," it feels like Yellowstone episode 5 will be filled with gore, bloodshed and violence.

John, Beth, and Kayce, who were supposed to be dead from the first attack, might be targeted again as the enemy’s mission failed. However, Jamie might be able to stop it if he decides to help the Duttons, at least for the sake of Beth.

Yellowstone is a Paramount series that stars Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce), Wes Bentley (Jamie), Kelly Reilly (Beth), Finn Little (Carter), and Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner).

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha