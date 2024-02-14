What time will Young Sheldon season 7 air? Timings for all countries

Young Sheldon season 7 is scheduled to make its comeback on CBS on Thursday, February 15, 2024, airing at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Viewers can catch episodes on CBS and stream them on Paramount+ the next day. The ensemble comprises Iain Armitage, Jim Parsons, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Annie Potts and Emily Osment.

The time zones for some major countries where Young Sheldon Season 7 will release on:

Country Time Zone Release Date & Time United States Eastern Time Zone February 15, 2024- 8 p.m ET United States Pacific Time Zone February 15, 2024- 5 p.m PT United Kingdom GMT February 16, 2024- 1 a.m GMT India Indian Standard Time February 16, 2024- 6:30 a.m IST Australia Sydney, AEDT February 16, 2024- 12 p.m AEDT

How many episodes will be in Young Sheldon season 7?

Netflix is hosting only the first five seasons of the comedy-drama. It remains uncertain whether upcoming seasons will be included. The decision to add seasons 6 and 7 to Netflix hinges on the streaming service's agreement with CBS.

In the upcoming Young Sheldon season 7, fans can look forward to indulging in a total of 14 episodes, each offering a delightful glimpse into the life of Sheldon Cooper during his formative years in East Texas.

The show narrates Sheldon's story when he was a smart but awkward kid in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It shows how he deals with his family, school and growing up. You will see Sheldon talking to his family a lot, like his mom, dad, brothers and his grandma, Meemaw.

Young Sheldon season 7 will show Sheldon growing up more and facing new challenges. It's the last season, so it's important for fans to catch a last glimpse of the characters and see how everything ends.

The show is known for being interesting and showing Sheldon's different way of looking at things, so it's going to be memorable for everyone who watches it, no matter their age.

The cast of Young Sheldon season 7

Iain Armitage as Young Sheldon Cooper

Iain Armitage brilliantly portrays the lead character, Young Sheldon Cooper is the exceptionally gifted but socially awkward child.

Armitage's portrayal of Sheldon has earned him critical success and a huge fanbase. Armitage has also been starred in HBO's Big Little Lies as Ziggy Chapman.

Jim Parsons as the Narrator (Adult Sheldon Cooper)

Jim Parsons gave his voice as the narrator, providing insights into the adult Sheldon Cooper's views on his childhood experiences.

Parsons originally portrayed the adult Sheldon in the series The Big Bang Theory and won multiple Emmy Awards for his performance.

Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper

Zoe Perry portrays Mary Cooper, Sheldon's mother. Perry's part captures Mary's warmth and unconditional support for her son. Before Young Sheldon, Perry appeared in TV series like Scandal and The Family.

Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr.:

Lance Barber plays George Cooper Sr., Sheldon's father, who works as a football coach.

Barber brings depth to the character, portraying George as a caring father with a strong sense of responsibility. Before Young Sheldon, Barber appeared in various TV shows like The Comeback and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Montana Jordan as George Cooper Jr.

Montana Jordan portrays George Cooper Jr., Sheldon's older brother. Jordan brings a sense of sincerity to the role, depicting George Jr.'s protectiveness towards his younger brother.

Young Sheldon marks Jordan's breakthrough role, but he previously appeared in the film The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter.

Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper

Revord stars as Missy Cooper, Sheldon's twin sister. Revord's character captures Missy's adventurous nature, contrasting with Sheldon's academic pursuits. Before Young Sheldon, Revord appeared in the TV series Modern Family and a few more.

Annie Potts as Meemaw (Constance Tucker):

Annie Potts portrays Meemaw, Sheldon's feisty grandmother. Potts brings humor and wisdom to the character, making Meemaw a fan favorite.

Potts is an actress with a long list of credits, including roles in films like Ghostbusters and Toy Story.

Emily Osment as Brenda Sparks

Emily Osment plays Brenda Sparks, a character introduced in Season 7. Osment is known for her roles in Disney Channel's Hannah Montana and Spy Kids 2. Brenda Sparks adds a new dynamic to the series, bringing fresh energy to Sheldon's world.

Why is Young Sheldon ending after Season 7?

Amy Reisenbach, CBS Entertainment's president, expressed appreciation for the show's success, highlighting the performances of the cast and the touching narratives that have aligned with viewers.

Executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland also conveyed their gratitude to fans for loving the journey of the Cooper family over the last six seasons.

The decision to discontinue after Young Sheldon season 7 aligns with the need to honor the established storyline of its parent series, The Big Bang Theory. The upcoming Young Sheldon season 7 will be its final installment.

The decision to bring the series to a close stems from its initial renewal for three seasons in March 2021.

With the narrative focused on Sheldon's origins, it naturally finishes with the seventh season.

The ending of Young Sheldon following its seventh season mirrors the natural flow of its storytelling, as it comes to the conclusion of its renewal term and achieves its goal of depicting Sheldon's childhood upbringing.