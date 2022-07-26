What is the Timer Trend on TikTok? How to report the dangerous challenge revealed

TikTok trends can be fun and light-hearted, but some steer into dangerous territory, even proving fatal for those who try it. One such problematic trend is the Timer Trend on TikTok, whose popularity has surged on the video-streaming platform, with around 8 million views and counting.

Trigger Warning // suicide: This article contains details about self-harm and suicidal tendencies.

In the Timer Trend, one sets a timer on their phone, with the user claiming to chart their death by suicide once the timer goes off.

Captions are often added to the video, such as:

"Let's see who cares."

"I will do it when the time is up."

The main aim of this challenge is to see how many people will reach out to the user and prove that they care about them. While this can be seen as a cry for help, it is an extremely dangerous and nonsensical trend.

As the platform has banned words like "dead" and "suicidal," users of this challenge are using hashtags such as #unalive and #s0ic1al to get around TikTok's list of banned words. Some users have even encouraged others to complete the challenge.

How to report TikTok's Timer Trend?

Users are urged to report the Timer trend if they come across it online (image via Pixabay/Creative Commons)

It is essential to report harmful and dangerous trends on social media in order to put an end to their circulation and viewership. Here is how you can immediately report the viral timer trend if you come across it.

Open the TikTok app

Go to the video you want to report

Click on the white flag in the top right corner

Tap on the icon that says 'Report.'

Select 'suicide, self-harm and dangerous acts' and submit.

If you get a message from a user urging you to participate in the challenge, do not interact with them and follow the steps to report the account.

Go to the user's profile.

Tap on the 3 dots on the top right corner

Tap 'Report' and submit.

Netizens express their anger over viral Timer Trend

Social media users are disappointed and worried about the Timer Trend doing the rounds. According to users, this trend is making attempts at suicide and self-harm look appealing, making a mockery out of those who suffer from mental health issues.

Akari @kakariyauia There's no way the timer challenge is still going around in tiktok?? I thought it was over a year ago. The way people are just making suicide into a trend is unbelievable There's no way the timer challenge is still going around in tiktok?? I thought it was over a year ago. The way people are just making suicide into a trend is unbelievable

shi @keshilomi help me to forget the timer challenge help me to forget the timer challenge

Other harmful TikTok trends that have previously gone viral

Prachi Vashisht @prachi_vas

Hear my latest for 🎙️Recent deaths of children attempting the #BlackoutChallenge have questioned the safety policies of social media applications. I reached out to @tiktok_us to understand the app's approach to tackling harmful content.Hear my latest for @YourKEDT 🎙️Recent deaths of children attempting the #BlackoutChallenge have questioned the safety policies of social media applications. I reached out to @tiktok_us to understand the app's approach to tackling harmful content. Hear my latest for @YourKEDT https://t.co/j0qyEYjEBy

Tiktok contains several disturbing and life-threatening trends, similar to the Timer trend. The Blackout Challenge is a worrisome trend that encourages users to choke themselves or hold their breath until they lose consciousness. According to reports, 82 people, including children, have lost their lives after attempting this challenge.

Similarly, the Benadryl challenge saw teenagers challenge each other to take large doses of an anti-allergy drug called Benadryl, known to trigger hallucinations. In extreme cases, this could even cause coma and death.

According to the TikTok content guidelines:

“While we don’t allow content that promotes, glorifies, or normalizes suicide, self-harm, or eating disorders, we do support people who choose to share their experiences to raise awareness, help others who might be struggling, and find support among our community.”

The video streaming app is yet to make an official statement on the Timer trend.

