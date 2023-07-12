A video of a frightened lady saying TMFINR and exiting a plane recently went viral. She can be seen terrified and urging other passengers to get off the plane with her. TikToker @knuckelslawncare first uploaded the video, and in three days, the clip received over 14 million views and 1.2 million likes on the platform.

Twitter user @AlphaFox78 reuploaded the video of the plane woman on July 12, 2023, on the platform, earning over 151K views, 255 retweets, and 2300 likes in less than 24 hours.

AlphaFox @Alphafox78 If you want to know what TMFINR stands for, watch: If you want to know what TMFINR stands for, watch: 👇👇😻 https://t.co/RJbfEhUuEV

The 28-second video depicting a distraught woman leaving a plane while other passengers remained seated was first uploaded on TikTok. Before the original video was deleted, it spread like wildfire.

In the video, the woman cries aggressively and asks everyone to "Get off the plane!" She apparently lost her calm onboard and looked extremely annoyed. The clip also shows her pointing to the back of the plane and shouting:

“I don't give two f****, but I am telling you right now - that m*****f***** back there is NOT real. And you can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not. I'm not going to”.

The incident went viral, and people started addressing it as the "plane woman" drama. Moreover, due to her meltdown, she has been tagged as the "crazy plane lady." The incident occurred on July 3, 2023, when the lady was onboarding the American Airlines flight departing from Dallas Fort Worth airport. This situation also gave birth to its own slang, 'TMFINR.'

The abbreviation TMFINR stands for "That Motherf****r Is Not Real." It is a notable statement from this popular "plane drama" video.

Following the video, TMFINR rapidly became a social media sensation

She can be seen getting furious over the issue (Image via TikTok / @knuckelslawncare)

Twitter user @ateenyalien appears to be the first to capitalize and make money on the plane lady video. Shortly after this video gained massive popularity, she took advantage of the opportunity and launched her own line of TMFINR t-shirts. She did that after her sketch of the plane lady gained over 12,000 likes and over 1400 retweets.

People started making money out of it (Image via Twitter / @ateenyalien)

Following her, other people started launching their unofficial merchandise showing the plane lady and the term TMFINR. This catchphrase has been used as quotes on t-shirts and other things.

Even though the woman's identity is unknown, it has become a part of her story. However, it is doubtful and also unclear whether the lady in the plane video will receive compensation from those using her image.

It's still unclear who the woman pointed at. Passengers looked around as she indicated someone at the back of the plane. The original video, shared using the popular TikTok hashtag #drunkonaplane, gained over three million views.

Moreover, the flight, intended for Orlando, was eventually delayed by several hours. Furthermore, according to the original video, the woman was not arrested for some reason. She even made it through security after all the passengers of the plane had to get off.

Poll : 0 votes