What is Tommy Kirk's net worth? Old Yeller star's fortune explored as he passes away at 79

Actor Tommy Kirk passed away on September 28, 2021, at the age of 79. The news was confirmed by his friend and child actor Paul Petersen, who paid tribute to Kirk on Facebook.

Petersen wrote that Kirk was always private in terms of his life and lived alone in Las Vegas. He was distanced from his blood family and he loved his fans.

Actors Tommy Cole and Bobby Burgess also paid tribute to their longtime friend. Cole considered Kirk a Disney icon.

Burgess said that when Kirk went to school, their teacher asked them about the language they would like to learn. Everyone selected Spanish, except Kirk, who wanted to learn German.

Tommy Kirk’s cause of death has not yet been revealed alongside details relating to his funeral.

Net worth of Tommy Kirk

Tommy Kirk was an actor well-known for his appearances in films made by Walt Disney Studios along with beach-party films in the mid-1960s.

According to celebritynetworth.com, the actor’s net worth was around $500,000. He earned everything from his career in the film industry, and full details related to his assets remain unavailable for now.

Debut, controversies, and post-acting career

Tommy began working in television in 1956 and was in demand at one point in time. He successfully auditioned for the role of Joe Hardy in The Mickey Mouse Club series, and The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Applegate Treasure.

His big break came when he was cast by Disney in Old Yeller in 1957. The film was successful and Kirk was eventually Disney’s first choice when they needed someone to play a teenager.

Tommy Kirk as Travis Coates in the film 'Old Yeller', 1957. (Image via Getty Images)

He was arrested in 1964 on suspicion of possessing marijuana. The city attorney’s office filed an illegal drugs charge against him after a vial of barbiturates was found in his car.

The charge was later dismissed. However, it caused his career damage as he lost three roles because of it.

Also Read

He was cured of his drug addiction in 1970 and quit acting. He initially worked as a waiter and chauffeur and ran a carpet-cleaning business for 20 years.

Tommy Kirk occasionally appeared in a few films and played 30 feature film roles since 2006. He retired the same year and used to live in Redding, California.

Edited by Prem Deshpande