What did Tonje Gjevjon say? All about the Norwegian actress as she faces 3 years in prison 

Norwegian actress Tonje Gjevjon is likely to face up to three years in prison on alleged charges of criminal hate-speech for her comments on transgender individuals and their romantic preferences.

On November 17, Gjevjon was informed by authorities that she was under investigation for speaking against prominent Norwegian activist Christine Jentoft on Facebook.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Norwegian actress Tonje Gjevjon faces up to 3 years in prison for saying men cannot be “lesbians” Norwegian actress Tonje Gjevjon faces up to 3 years in prison for saying men cannot be “lesbians”‼️👀 https://t.co/nc3VreHi5N

The actress, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, reportedly wrote that it is impossible for men to become a “lesbian” similar to how impossible it is for men to conceive a child:

“It’s just as impossible for men to become a lesbian as it is for men to become pregnant. Men are men regardless of their s*xual fetishes.”

According to The New York Post, Gjevjon’s message was reportedly a dig towards Jentoft, who identifies as a transgender female and often refers to herself as a lesbian mother.

Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo “Norwegian filmmaker and actress Tonje Gjevjon is facing three years in prison for allegedly violating her country's hate speech laws.” … want to see what’s next for us? Check out more “progressive” countries like Norway! Exciting, right? “Norwegian filmmaker and actress Tonje Gjevjon is facing three years in prison for allegedly violating her country's hate speech laws.” … want to see what’s next for us? Check out more “progressive” countries like Norway! Exciting, right? https://t.co/xHUtKd7tw6

In response to the investigation, Gjevjon has said that she intentionally posted her Facebook message to highlight Norway’s hate speech laws.

Her comments are reportedly being investigated under a 2020 amendment to the country’s penal code that has included “gender identity and gender expression” under-protected categories from hate speech.

People found guilty of hate speech in Norway can reportedly face a fine or get up to a minimum of one year in prison for private comments and a maximum of three years for public remarks.

A look into Tonje Gjevjon's past comments on gender identity

Prior to the latest controversy, Tonje Gjevjon made news after confronting Norway’s minister of culture and reality, Anette Trettebergstuen, about gender identity and biological s*x. At the time, she questioned:

“Will the equality minister take action to ensure that lesbian women’s human rights are safeguarded, by making it clear that there are no lesbians with p*nises, that males cannot be lesbians regardless of their gender identity, and by tidying up the mess of the harmful gender policies left behind by the previous government?”

In response to Gjevjon’s question, Trettebergstuen replied:

“I do not share an understanding of reality where the only two biological s*xes are to be understood as s*x. Gender identity is also important.”

Tonje Gjevjon previously wrote in the Norwegian outlet Klassekampen that she has been “canceled” several times in the past for her opinion on gender identity:

“I have stated that women are female, that l*sbians do not have p*nises, that children should not be responsible for decisions they do not have the capacity to understand the scope of, and that no-platforming is harmful to democracy. For these opinions I have been canceled several times.”

She also claimed that despite being a lesbian artist, she has been “demonized” by queer organizations, politicians, and activists and allegedly pushed away from the art community over her views.

Gjevjon also accused trans activists of allegedly “contacting people” she works with to portray her as “hateful” and to warn them against being associated with her.

Everything to know about Tonje Gjevjon

Tonje Gjevjon is a Norwegian artist, actress and filmmaker (Image via Adam Gwiazda/Twitter)

Tonje Gjevjon is a Norwegian visual artist, actress, and filmmaker. She is also known as the lead performer of The Hungry Hearts Performance Band.

The artist studied at the Oslo Drawing and Painting School, Strykejernet Art School, and the Bergen Academy of Fine Arts before debuting her video work and photography at the Autumn Exhibition in 2005.

Gjevjon rose to prominence as the director of the 2007 film The Hungry Hearts Performance. She also created films like In the Closet, Behind the Curtain, and Dunno Y 2...Life Is A Moment, among others.

She also served as the chairperson of the board of Akershus Art Center between 2006 and 2011 as well as the chairperson of the Visual Artists in Oslo and Akershus between 2009 and 2011.

Tonje Gjevjon has often made headlines for her opposition towards providing transgender individuals a share in women's rights, claiming that the advantage would allegedly weaken women's struggles.

