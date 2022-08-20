What did Trump say about Alec Baldwin? Actor reveals he feared that former President's supporters would kill him in aftermath of 'Rust' shooting

In a recent interview with CNN, Alec Baldwin revealed that he feared for his life after the Rust shooting incident in October 2021, which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. As per the revelation in the interview, Baldwin feared that Donald Trump supporters would have murdered him over the allegations against him following the incident.

In the interview, Baldwin said:

"The former president of the United States said [I] probably shot her on purpose. To me, that was the only time I was worried about what was going to happen."

He further added that he was "1000 percent nervous" and said:

"Here was Trump who instructed people to commit acts of violence, and he was pointing the finger at me and saying I was responsible for the death."

Donald Trump's comment on Alec Baldwin's involvement in the Rust shooting incident

Following the tragic incident, former US President Donald Trump appeared on the Chris Stigall Show podcast in early November and alleged that Alec Baldwin might have deliberately shot the late Halyna Hutchins. On the podcast, Trump called Baldwin a "troubled guy" and said:

"In my opinion, he (Baldwin) had something to do with it…But if nothing else, how do you take a gun, whether it's loaded or not loaded, how do you take a gun, point it at somebody that's not even in the movie, and just point it at this person and pull the trigger, and now she's dead?"

At the time, Alec Baldwin had also addressed Trump's comments in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. In the late-November 2021 interview, the now 64-year-old actor said:

"The former President of the United States said that I'm a wacko … and that I probably shot her and killed her on purpose…He said I did it deliberately. And I thought to myself, just when you think that things can't get more surreal, here's the former president of the United States making a comment on this tragic situation."

What did Alec Baldwin fear?

In the recent CNN interview (as per TMZ's report), the Mission Impossible: Fallout star cited the January 6 United States Capitol attack as a cause for concern over his life. Baldwin insinuated that former president Donald Trump allegedly incited the violence. Thus, as per the actor, he feared being targeted by Trump's supporters, who might be inspired to harm him.

Baldwin's CNN interview included his statement explaining the aforementioned concern. He said:

"A bunch of people were instructed by the former president to go to the Capitol, and they killed a law enforcement officer. They killed somebody. You don't think I thought to myself, 'Are some of those people going to come and kill me?'"

Due to Baldwin's history of portraying Trump as a mockery on Saturday Night Live (SNL), the two have been in an indirect feud ever since. Previously, Trump had also criticized Baldwin's parody of him. Even in the face of the tragedy at the time, such a controversy between the two is not unexpected.

A recent FBI report regarding the Rust shootout incident has sparked further controversy over Alec Baldwin's involvement. The report found that the .45 Long Colt caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver used on the Rust set could not have shot the round until the trigger was pulled.

Previously, Baldwin had claimed that he did not pull the trigger. The legitimacy of either claim is debatable as it is unknown if the FBI investigation used the same gun that was used on set.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar